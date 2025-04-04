Read Full Article

Shares of Jeep brand owner Stellantis NV (STLA) are in the spotlight on Friday following reports that the company plans to extend its employee discount program to the broader public on most models.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the program, which is effective Friday, covers the company’s Jeep Wrangler SUV and Ram light-duty pickup trucks. Employee discounts, the report said, can normally trim thousands of dollars off the cost of a new car.

The move is aimed at stoking sales after the Trump administration imposed 25% tariffs on auto imports, the report added.

The move comes on the heels of a similar move by Ford Motor Co (F). Ford’s campaign called ‘From America, For America’ extending its employee discounts to the buying public started Thursday and runs through June 2 on a range of 2024 and 2025 models, including those imported into the country.

On Thursday, Stellantis also announced plans to lay off 900 workers across five of its facilities in the U.S. and temporarily suspend operations at assembly plants in Mexico and Canada due to uncertainty regarding Trump’s tariffs.

While Stellantis stock dropped 5% on Friday noon, Ford shares edged higher.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Stellantis fell to the ‘neutral’ territory from ‘bullish’ accompanied by a drop in message volume from ‘extremely high’ to ‘high’ levels over the past 24 hours.

STLA's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:55 a.m. ET on April 4, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits



Stellantis shares are down 24% this year and by over 60% over the past 12 months.

Retail sentiment around Ford shares on Stocktwits improved from ‘extremely bearish’ to ‘bearish’ levels and was coupled with ‘low’ message volume over the past 24 hours.

F's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:00 p.m. ET on April 4, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Ford shares are down by nearly 1% this year and nearly 28% over the past 12 months.

