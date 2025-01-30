UAE: Will petrol prices increase in February? Here's what we can expect

Petrol prices in the UAE are expected to rise in February 2025, aligning with global oil price trends. Brent crude surged above $81 per barrel, driven by expanded US sanctions on Russian oil exports.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Jan 30, 2025, 1:41 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 1:41 PM IST

Petrol prices in the UAE are anticipated to rise in February 2025 in response to global oil prices, which surpassed $81 per barrel in January. The increase in oil prices during January was influenced by uncertainty surrounding US President Donald Trump's tariff policies and US sanctions on Russian crude exports. These global developments are expected to contribute to higher petrol prices in the UAE next month.

In January 2025, the prices for Super 98, Special 95, and E-Plus petrol in the UAE were set at Dh2.61, Dh2.50, and Dh2.43 per litre, respectively, while diesel was priced at Dh2.68 per litre.

Petrol prices in December 2024, which remained stable in January 2025, marked the lowest levels in the past year.

Since the UAE deregulated petrol prices in 2015, the retail petrol rates for the following month are announced at the end of each month to align them with global market trends.

Vijay Valecha, the chief investment officer of Century Financial, stated that Brent crude prices surpassed $81 per barrel, reaching their highest level in over four months. This increase is attributed to the expectation that broader US sanctions will impact Russian crude exports to major buyers like China and India.

Analysts and traders have indicated that the new sanctions will severely affect Russian oil exports, prompting China and India— the world’s top and third-largest oil importers, respectively— to seek more crude from the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. This shift is expected to drive up both oil prices and shipping costs.

