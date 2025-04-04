American Shared Hospital Services Stock Drops On Disappointing Q4 Earnings – But Retail Sentiment Soars

Read Full Article

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) traded 4% lower on Friday morning after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings below estimates.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery equipment and advanced radiation therapy cancer treatment services through its leasing or direct patient care services segments.

The company reported fourth quarter (Q4) revenue of $9.07 million, marking an increase of 59.2% year-on-year (YoY) and beating an analyst estimate of $7.70 million, according to FinChat data.

Loss per common share came in at $0.20 for the quarter, as compared to earnings per common share of $0.06 reported in the corresponding period of 2023, and lower than an analyst estimate of $0.01 earnings per share.

The company ended 2024 with $11.28 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, as compared to $13.81 million as of the end of 2023.

On Friday, American Shared Hospital Services’ CEO Gary Delanois said that the company is “rapidly evolving” from its traditional leasing model to a direct provider of radiation therapy treatment services to cancer patients.

“This transition aligns with our long-term strategy of revenue growth through increased patient volumes rather than equipment utilization. With an expanded business model, increased patient volumes, and operational enhancements, we are positioned for sustainable long-term growth,” he said in a statement.

The CEO added that the company continues implementing strategic initiatives to improve efficiency and maximize profitability.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around AMS jumped from ‘neutral’ to ‘extremely bullish’ (100/100) territory while message volume surged from ‘extremely low’ to ‘extremely high’ levels over the past 24 hours.

AMS's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:50 a.m. ET on April 4, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

AMS stock is down over 9% this year and by over 3% over the past 12 months.

