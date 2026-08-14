Protests were reported across PoJK, with demonstrators demanding fundamental rights and accountability for killings. In Hajira Mandhol, students called for the withdrawal of Pakistani forces. A separate protest was held in Brussels over human rights.

Widespread Protests Across PoJK

Protests were reported across several parts of Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK), with demonstrators raising slogans, demanding fundamental rights and calling for accountability over reported killings and alleged restrictions on civil liberties.

In Sudhanoti, a sit-in protest was held on August 13, with protesters raising slogans and demanding their rights. The demonstration reflected growing public anger and concern over the situation in the region.

Meanwhile, in Hajira Mandhol, students took to the streets to protest for what they described as their basic rights. Thousands of students and residents reportedly gathered during the demonstration, sending a message to the authorities that their rights could not be taken away. The protesters also demanded accountability for those killed during previous protests and said the sacrifices of those who lost their lives must not be forgotten. They further called for the immediate withdrawal of Pakistani forces from PoJK.

Demonstration in Brussels Highlights Human Rights Issues

A separate demonstration was held outside the Pakistani Embassy in Brussels, where United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) leader Sajid Hussain spoke about what he described as the deteriorating human rights situation in PoJK. Addressing supporters, Hussain said the objective of the demonstration was to draw the attention of European institutions to alleged human rights violations in the region.

Hussain referred to an alleged attack on JKJAAC leader Sardar Umar Nazir on June 5, claiming that Nazir was injured in an assassination attempt while his friend was shot dead. He said people had been taking to the streets and roads since June 5 to register their protest, adding that protests over various demands had continued for nearly three years.

Hussain also referred to an agreement signed on October 4, 2025, between the Joint Awami Action Committee, the government of PoJK and the Government of Pakistan, saying the agreement had not been implemented. According to Hussain, instead of implementing the agreement, authorities had labelled the Joint Awami Action Committee a proscribed and terrorist organisation.

Standing outside the Pakistani Embassy in Brussels, Hussain rejected the characterisation of the protesters as terrorists and said they were peaceful people demanding their basic rights.

Hussain appealed to European institutions, including the European Parliament, the European Commission and the European External Action Service, to take notice of the situation in PoJK. He called upon Pakistan to respect human rights in PoJK and stop what he described as the killing of innocent people. (ANI)