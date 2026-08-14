The monsoon can make gardening a little easier in many parts of India. Warm temperatures, regular moisture and longer growing days can give several vegetables a good start. But there is one important catch: a terrace garden during the rainy season needs drainage, not just water.

August is not automatically the right month for every vegetable in every part of the country. Local temperature, rainfall, sunlight and the variety being grown all matter. Still, several vegetables are suitable for warm, rainy conditions and can be grown in pots or grow bags.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) advisories list crops such as okra, brinjal, tomato, beans and several gourds among vegetables that can be cultivated in kharif conditions.

If you have a sunny balcony, terrace or even a small outdoor corner, these 10 vegetables are worth considering.