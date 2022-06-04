Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tiananmen Square massacre anniversary: What you must know!

    Keeping in mind the possible demonstration in the country, the Chinese authorities have put a blanket ban on any kind of public commemoration of the event on the mainland.

    Tiananmen Square massacre anniversary: What you must know!
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    Beijing, First Published Jun 4, 2022, 5:41 PM IST

    The world is today commemorating the 33rd anniversary of the People's Liberation Army soldiers firing to stop the student-led protest in and around Tiananmen Square, on June 4. The United States has said the bravery of students who made supreme sacrifices in a bid to bring democracy to Communist China.

    Also Read: 'Does gas coming to Europe not fund war in Ukraine?' India slams critics 

    Keeping in mind the possible demonstration in the country, the Chinese authorities have put a blanket ban on any kind of public commemoration of the event on the mainland.

    In a statement, the US Department of State said, 'We commemorate the 33rd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre in Beijing, where tens of thousands of pro-democracy protestors peacefully joined together to call for democracy, accountability, freedom, and rule of law.'

    The protest which went on for 50 days in 1989, was forcefully ended with a brutal assault by the Chinese troops.

    Let's know about the Tiananmen Square massacre in detail:-

    On June 4, 1989, numerous protestors, especially students were imprisoned and over 10,000 were killed by the state troops.

    What were the reasons for the protest? 

    During the 1980s, a huge number of corruption activities were reported in the country. China was in midst of changing its economic policies by allowing private companies and foreign investment to operate in Beijing. 

    The idea was to boost the economy and raise people’s living standards.

    On the issue, the ruling Communist Party was divided. One faction was for change while the other one wanted to maintain strict state control.

    For a change, students started protesting around the Square. Besides students, a number of people who were living aboard had also participated as they were exposed to new ideas and better standards of living.

    How did it gain momentum? 

    The protest gained momentum in 1989 after the death of a leading political and social activist, Hu Yaobang. He had overseen major economic and political changes in the country.

    The unrest grew by demanding greater political freedom and less censorship.

    Just after Hu Yaobang's funeral in April, lakhs of protestors gathered around the Square for the implementation of the democratic setup.

    Chinese administration's response 

    A debate was held in the ruling communist party, wherein the liberal faction wanted to provide some concession while the hardliners wanted to crush the protest. The hardliners won the debate and martial law was declared in Beijing on May 15, 1989.

    By June 3 and 4, the troops started opening fire on protestors who were around Tiananmen Square. A number of activists were arrested. Later, the Chinese soldiers regain control of the square. 

    What has the US said?

    "Thirty-three years have passed since the world watched brave demonstrators and bystanders peacefully demand democracy in Tiananmen Square. Despite the removal of memorials and attempts to erase history, we honour their memory by promoting respect for human rights wherever threatened," US Department of State Secretary Anthony Blinken said in a tweet. 

    "The efforts of these brave individuals will not be forgotten," the US State Department said.

    "Each year, we honour and remember those who stood up for human rights and fundamental freedoms," it added.

    The department further added that the struggle for democracy and freedom continues to echo in Hong Kong, where the annual vigil to commemorate the massacre in Tiananmen Square was banned by the PRC and Hong Kong authorities in an attempt to suppress the memories of that day.  

    "We will continue to speak out and promote accountability for PRC atrocities and human rights abuses, including those in Hong Kong, Xinjiang, and Tibet," it said.

    Also Read: Turkey changes its name to Türkiye on world stage; Here's how to pronounce it

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2022, 5:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Does gas coming to Europe not fund Russia Ukraine war Jaishankar slams critics

    'Does gas coming to Europe not fund war in Ukraine?' India slams critics

    Turkey changes its name to Turkiye on world stage here is how to pronounce it gcw

    Turkey changes its name to Türkiye on world stage; Here's how to pronounce it

    Who is Harini Logan? Indian-origin teenager who won Spelling Bee 2022 in 1st-ever tiebreaker snt

    Who is Harini Logan? Indian-origin teenager who won Spelling Bee in 1st-ever tiebreaker

    Indian delegation in Kabul: Here's what transpired in their meeting with Taliban snt

    Indian delegation in Kabul: Here's what transpired in their meeting with Taliban

    100 days of war in Ukraine: Here's what we know - adt

    100 days of war in Ukraine: Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Shakira Gerard Pique announce separation issue statement drb

    Shakira, Gerard Pique announce separation; issue statement

    Biological E's Corbevax gets DCGI nod as Covid booster dose - adt

    Biological E's Corbevax gets DCGI nod as Covid booster dose

    Government suspends Layer'r 'Shot' deodorant advertisement, orders probe

    I&B ministry takes down Layer'r 'Shot' deodorant advertisements

    Delhi Govt to install 500 tricolours in national capital by August 15 - adt

    Delhi govt to install 500 tricolours in national capital by August 15

    Nora Fatehi to Jacqueline Fernandez Ananya Panday who looked hotter on IIFA green carpet drb

    Nora Fatehi to Jacqueline Fernandez, Ananya Panday, who looked hotter on IIFA green carpet?

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon