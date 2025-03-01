Why Trump attacked Zelenskyy: Politics behind White House clash amid Russia-Ukraine war, Putin factor and more

Trump's Oval Office meeting with Zelenskyy turned into a hostile spectacle, reinforcing his pro-Russia stance, anti-NATO agenda, and justification for cutting US support for Ukraine.

The Oval Office meeting between US President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy turned into a spectacle of hostility and political posturing, with Trump launching a series of attacks on Zelenskyy. This confrontation was not a spur-of-the-moment outburst but political observers suggest it was a calculated move rooted in Trump’s affinity for Vladimir Putin, his long-standing grievances with Ukraine, and his broader geopolitical agenda.

Trump's personal affection for Putin

Observers note that one of the key reasons Trump berated Zelenskyy was his deep-seated admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump has repeatedly expressed respect for strongman leaders and has demonstrated a pattern of siding with authoritarian figures over their democratic counterparts.

During the meeting, when asked what would happen if Russia violated a ceasefire, Trump downplayed the possibility, suggesting that such an event was unlikely because “They respect me.”

He framed Putin as a victim, referring to the Russia investigation as a “phony witch hunt” and expressing empathy for the Russian leader, whom he claimed was unfairly persecuted by Democrats.

Trump even criticized Zelenskyy’s attitude, suggesting that his “tremendous hatred” toward Putin made peace negotiations difficult.

Trump's rewriting of the Russia-Ukraine war narrative

Trump’s approach to the meeting reflected his broader efforts to reframe the Russia-Ukraine conflict in a way that aligned with Russian propaganda, according to observers. Over the years, he has repeatedly cast doubt on Russian aggression and instead placed blame on Ukraine.

He called Zelenskyy a “dictator” but refused to use the same label for Putin.

He suggested that Ukraine could “one day be Russian,” implying that its sovereignty is negotiable.

The US vote against a UN resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine aligned Washington with Russia, North Korea, and a few other authoritarian states.

A political setup to justify cutting support for Ukraine

Trump and his allies appear to have orchestrated the meeting as a pretext for severing US support for Ukraine, political observers noted.

Shortly after the meeting, Trump posted on Truth Social, "We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace.” This statement strongly suggested that he intended to withdraw US backing for Ukraine’s defense.

White House officials sympathetic to Trump framed Zelenskyy’s “body language” and “argumentative manner” as the reason for the diplomatic fallout.

Conservative commentators even fixated on Zelenskyy’s choice of military attire, implying that a lack of deference toward Trump contributed to the tensions.

Trump's broader anti-NATO and pro-Russian stance

Observers suggested that Trump’s hostility toward Zelenskyy aligns with his broader attempts to weaken NATO and US alliances that counter Russian influence.

He has consistently pressured European allies to increase defense spending but moved the goalposts when they complied, suggesting that his true aim was not a stronger NATO but a weaker one.

He publicly supported Germany’s far-right, pro-Russian AfD party, a stance that contradicts the idea that he merely wants NATO countries to take more responsibility for their security.

His rejection of a proposed Ukraine-US mineral wealth deal, which would have provided economic incentives for continued support, suggests that his motivations extend beyond transactional interests.

Trump-Zelenskyy meeting: A political ambush?

From the moment Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, political observers believe it was clear he was walking into a setup.

Trump mocked Zelenskyy in front of reporters, pointing at his military attire and saying, “He’s all dressed up today,” a patronizing remark that mirrored the way he belittled critics and adversaries in the past.

Conservative media figures fixated on Zelenskyy’s outfit rather than addressing the substance of the meeting, a clear attempt to shift blame away from Trump’s hostility.

The claim that Zelenskyy should have been more submissive or worn a suit ignored the reality that Trump had already decided to sever ties with Ukraine before the meeting even began.

A calculated move to abandon Ukraine?

Trump’s berating of Zelenskyy was not a random outburst but a deliberate act meant to justify a strategic pivot in US foreign policy, observers noted. His personal loyalty to Putin, his revisionist stance on Russia’s aggression, and his long-standing desire to weaken NATO is said to have contributed to this outcome. A few noted that this meeting was a political performance designed to shift blame onto Zelenskyy while paving the way for the United States to disengage from Ukraine’s war effort.

