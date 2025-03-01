Top US diplomat demands apology from Zelenskyy after clash with Trump for "wasting time"

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to apologize for a contentious meeting with President Donald Trump. Rubio questioned Zelensky's commitment to a peace deal, citing frustration with his undermining of peace efforts.

Washington, United States: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Friday for Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to apologize for an earlier clash with President Donald Trump.

Zelensky should "apologize for wasting our time for a meeting that was going to end the way it did," Rubio said on CNN after Oval Office talks devolved into argument and raised voices.

Rubio also questioned whether Zelensky -- the president of a country that has endured more than three years of war following Russia's February 2022 invasion -- wanted it to end.

"You start to perceive that maybe Zelensky doesn't want a peace deal. He says he does, but maybe he doesn't, and that active, open, undermining of efforts to bring about peace is deeply frustrating for everyone who's been involved," the top US diplomat said.

