Turkey changes its name to Türkiye on world stage; Here's how to pronounce it

In recent years, the government has attempted to shift the labelling of its products from "made in Turkey" to "made in Turkiye." In addition to matching how the country is spelt in Turkish, the modification would help separate the country from the bird of the same name in English.

Turkey has informed the United Nations that, at the request of its president, it prefers to be referred to as "Turkiye" in all languages from now on, the UN said on Thursday.

"The change is immediate," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told AFP via email. He stated that Ankara's official letter demanding the adjustment was received at the UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavasoglu had posted a photo of himself signing the letter, which was sent to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the day before. "We are registering our country's name in other languages at the UN as 'Turkiye,'" he wrote, putting an umlaut above the "u."

He went on to say that the shift would put an end to the process of "raising the brand value of our nation," which was initiated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has led the country for nearly two decades.

Here is how to pronounce it:

Turkey gets its name from the Medieval Latin term "Turcus." Its origin is uncertain, however it is thought to signify "strong." According to the Online Etymology Dictionary, the Persian term "turk" can imply "a lovely youngster," "a barbarian," or "a robber."

"Turkey" is pronounced tuh-kee, whereas "Türkiye" is pronounced tur-key-YAY.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan initiated a rebranding drive late last year, unhappy with the anglicised form of the term, which is widely used in the country and throughout the world. "Türkiye is recognised as our country's umbrella brand in national and international settings," Erdogan stated at the time. He further added, "Türkiye is the most accurate portrayal and expression of Turkish culture, civilization, and ideals."