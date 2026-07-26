An Indian woman in Dubai went viral after sharing her experience with the city's police. When her car got a flat tyre on a busy road, a police patrol stopped to help. After learning roadside assistance was on its way, the officers stayed behind her car with their emergency lights on to ensure her safety from traffic.

A Dubai-based Indian woman has gone viral on social media after sharing an experience that she says perfectly reflects the city's commitment to public safety. In a video that has garnered widespread attention, she recounted how Dubai Police ensured she remained safe after her car suffered a flat tyre on a busy road, leaving many internet users impressed by the authorities' response.

The woman explained that she was driving when she realized one of her tyres had gone flat. Concerned about continuing her journey, she pulled over and contacted roadside assistance for help. While she waited, a Dubai Police patrol vehicle noticed her stranded car and stopped nearby to check if everything was alright.

According to her, the officers asked whether she needed assistance and whether help was already on its way. After she informed them that roadside assistance had been contacted, the police decided to remain at the location until the service team arrived.

Sharing the incident in her video, she said, "That's how safe Dubai is." She explained that the police vehicle stayed parked behind her car with its emergency lights switched on, creating a visible safety buffer between her vehicle and passing traffic. She added that the officers remained there solely to ensure her safety while she waited on the roadside.

Check the viral video here:

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The woman further said, "They waited behind my car until roadside assistance came." She described the gesture as thoughtful and reassuring, saying it made her feel secure despite being stranded on a busy road. Once the roadside assistance team arrived and took over, the police officers left the scene.

Her video quickly attracted thousands of views and comments across social media platforms. Many users praised Dubai's policing standards and the city's emphasis on public safety, calling the officers' actions professional and commendable. Several viewers shared similar experiences of receiving prompt assistance from authorities in the UAE, while others remarked that such proactive policing helps build confidence among residents and visitors alike.

The incident has also reignited conversations about road safety and emergency response systems in different countries. While many commenters applauded Dubai's efficient policing, others pointed out that similar acts of assistance by law enforcement officers occur in many parts of the world, though they may receive less public attention.

The viral video has become another example of how small acts of public service can leave a lasting impression. For the Indian woman, what began as an unexpected roadside inconvenience turned into a memorable experience that she believes highlights Dubai's strong focus on safety, civic responsibility and prompt assistance for motorists in need.

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