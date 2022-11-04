'The news we dread': Imran Khan's ex-wives condemn assassination attempt on former Pakistan PM

Imran Khan's ex-wives have condemned the attack on the former prime minister of Pakistan and expressed relief that he is stable after surgery.

Condemning the assassination attempt on Imran Khan on Thursday, the former Pakistan prime minister's ex-wives have expressed relief that he is stable after surgery. Khan, who was wounded in the leg during a protest march in Wazirabad, is now recovering fully in the hospital. One person was killed in the assault on his convoy, and at least ten others were hurt.

The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has married thrice. His previous two marriages have ended in divorce.

Also read: Imran Khan assassination attempt: Cops suspended for leaking attacker's confession video

In 1995, he wed Jemima Goldsmith, the daughter of a British billionaire, and they were married for nine years. Khan has two sons from her. Imran Khan's second marriage with TV anchor Reham Khan in 2015 ended after ten months. In 2018, he married for the third time with his "spiritual guide", Bushra Maneka.

Jemima Goldsmith expressed relief that her ex-husband is doing well following the attempt on his life in Pakistan's Punjab region and also referred to Ibtesaam, the man who saved his life, as a "hero." She also conveyed their sons' gratitude to the man who caught the attacker.

"The news we dread... Thank God he's okay. And thank you from his sons to the heroic man in the crowd who tackled the gunman," 48-year-old, who separated from Khan in 2004, tweeted.

Reham Khan tweeted, "Firing on PTI chairman Imran Khan & other party members is shocking & condemnable. Security for public events for all our politicians must be ensured by provincial/federal law enforcement & our agencies."

The incident occurred near Allahwala Chowk of Wazirabad town in Punjab province when Khan led the long march to Islamabad demanding early elections.

Also read: Imran Khan assassination attempt: Former and current Pakistani cricketers condemn

Ibtesaam told reporters that he was 10 feet away from the container when the shooter loaded his rifle and fired once. "I ran towards him. He had both his hands up while I tried to pull him down. This ruined his aim and he fired downwards," he said.

Ibtesaam said he grabbed at the pistol after which the weapon fell to the floor and the attacker tried to flee. "I ran after him and caught him. Soon after the police came and captured him," he was quoted as saying by Dawn newspaper.

Khan led Pakistan to its lone 50-over World Cup triumph in 1992.

"Strongly condemn this heinous attack on ImranKhanPTI. May Allah keep Kaptaan safe and protect our beloved Pakistan, Ameen," national team captain Babar Azam, who is in Australia for the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022, tweeted.

Asad Umar, the senior leader of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, told the media that a bullet hit the former PM's leg. Khan underwent surgery at Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore and his condition is stable, his party leader Omar Ayub Khan said.

Also read: 'Wanted to kill him because he was misleading people': Imran Khan's shooter confesses on camera

In a statement, the Punjab police said that seven people were injured and one person was killed during the attack. It added that a suspect had been arrested. In a video statement, Umar said that party chairman Khan had named three suspects who could be behind the attack.

(With inputs from PTI)