Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has issued a travel advisory for its personnel, urging them to avoid non-essential travel to the Middle East amid rising tensions. The company is monitoring the situation and prioritising the safety of its employees.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Sunday urged its concerned personnel to exercise adequate caution and avoid all non-essential travel in the wake of the ongoing tensions in the Middle-East. Concerned with the developments in the region, L&T issued a travel advisory and said that the company will deploy every resource to ensure the safety of its clients and other associated people.

L&T's Commitment to Safety

L&T Spokesperson recognised the Middle-East as a "strategically significant market" for the company and said that their management committee is closely monitoring the situation and is being updated with real-time information from on-ground teams in the region. Stating that the company is following the government advisories, the spokesperson reaffirmed L&T's commitment to safeguarding and prioritising human life.

"The Middle East is a strategically significant market for Larsen & Toubro, with a deep and long-standing business presence across the region spanning energy, infrastructure, renewables and technology. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation and confirm that all our employees, workers and assets on the ground are safe. Our Management Committee is being updated on a real-time basis by our on-ground teams, business partners and local State Administrations to ensure full situational awareness at all times," the L&T Spokesperson said.

"As a precautionary measure, L&T has issued a travel advisory to all concerned personnel, urging them to exercise adequate caution and avoid all non-essential travel and movement. We are in constant touch with our clients and are following government advisories. The safety of human life is our foremost priority, and the Company will deploy every resource at its disposal to ensure the well-being of all its people," he added.

MEA Issues Advisory for Foreign Nationals

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued an advisory for foreign nationals in India who have had to change their travel plans due to the ongoing security situation in West Asia.

In an official statement, the MEA requested the foreign nationals to contact the nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office if they need assistance with visa extension or to regularise their stay. It said. "All foreign nationals in India, who have had to change their travel plans due to the ongoing developments in the West Asia region and need assistance with extension of their visa or to regularize their stay, are requested to contact the nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office ( FRRO). The FRRO concerned will help with necessary formalities. For contact details of FRRO, you may visit https://boi.gov.in/"

Background of Regional Tensions

These developments follow heightened tensions in West Asia after joint missile strikes titled Operation Roaring Lion and Operation Epic Fury were carried out by Israel and the United States on Iran. Explosions were reported in Tehran and other major cities, with US President Donald Trump and Iranian state media claiming that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes, along with his daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law.

Additional Iranian strikes were reported in Dubai, Qatar's capital Doha, Bahrain, and Kuwait, with Tehran stating that US bases in the region were being targeted. (ANI)