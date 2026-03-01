Canadian PM Mark Carney arrived in New Delhi after a productive Mumbai visit, received by Union Minister Jitin Prasada. His tour includes official talks with PM Narendra Modi to review the India-Canada Strategic Partnership and bolster ties.

Arrival in New Delhi

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in the national capital on Sunday following the conclusion of a productive visit to Mumbai, marking the next phase of his official tour of India. Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and for Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada, received the visiting leader at the airport.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "A warm welcome to PM @MarkJCarney as he arrives in Delhi after a productive Mumbai leg. He was accorded a ceremonial static guard reception at the airport and was received by MoS for Commerce & Industry and for Electronics & IT @JitinPrasada." A warm welcome to PM @MarkJCarney as he arrives in Delhi after a productive Mumbai leg. He was accorded a ceremonial static guard reception at the airport and was received by MoS for Commerce & Industry and for Electronics & IT @JitinPrasada. A substantive agenda awaits,… pic.twitter.com/pkwcsh8BVf — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) March 1, 2026

Productive Mumbai Engagements

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mark Carney is on an official visit to India from 27 February to 2 March. This marks Prime Minister Carney's first official visit to the country, which began when he arrived in Mumbai on 27 February.

Over the next two days, he participated in separate business engagements, interacting with Indian and Canadian CEOs, industry and financial experts, innovators, educators, and Canadian Pension Funds based in India. The visit is expected to bolster bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

Substantive Agenda Awaits

Jaiswal further noted in his post that "A substantive agenda awaits, including his official talks with PM @narendramodi tomorrow."

High-Level Talks on Strategic Partnership

These high-level discussions, scheduled for 2 March at Hyderabad House, will see the two Prime Ministers hold delegation-level talks to review the progress achieved to date across diverse areas of the India-Canada Strategic Partnership.

Building on their earlier meetings in Kananaskis (June 2025) and Johannesburg (November 2025), the leaders will "take stock of ongoing cooperation in key pillars, including trade and investment; energy; critical minerals; agriculture; education, research, and innovation; and people-to-people ties."

According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, they will also exchange views on regional and global developments.

In addition to their formal talks, Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Carney will attend the India-Canada CEOs Forum.

This visit comes at an important juncture in the normalisation of India-Canada bilateral relations, with the anticipated discussions on Monday focusing on key strategic and economic issues of mutual interest between the two nations. (ANI)