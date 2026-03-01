Israel's envoy to India, Reuven Azar, said Israel is targeting over 2,500 military sites in Iran and not schools, while investigating a reported school strike. Azar noted casualties in Israel, while Iran's FM stated Israel will not be victorious.

Israel targeting 2,500 military sites, denies hitting schools: Envoy

Ambassador of Israel to India, Reuven Azar, clarified on Sunday that Israelis targeting over 2,500 military targets amid the military escalation against Iran. Azar, in a conversation with ANI, said that Israel doesn't intend to hit schools, but "terrorists blame Israel for different things." Azar said, "We are targeting more than 2,500 military targets. We do not have the intention of attacking schools or anything of that sort. We have to be very careful with the information that comes out of Iran. We've seen in the past attempts not only by the Iranians, but also, by terrorist organisations to blame Israel for different things. We do not know what hit that school. It might have been a misfire. It might have been something else. We are checking that, because we want to make sure that no civilian targets are being hit by our forces."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Earlier on February 28, Israeli media had reported that atleast 40 Iranians were killed in an Israeli strike on a school in the city of Minab in the Hormozgan province, in the southern part of Iran, said the governor of the province.

Dozens injured in Israel from Iranian strikes

On being asked about the number of casualties in Israel which Iran has been able to inflict during the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, Azar said that several Israelis are injured as a result of Iranian strikes. He said, "At this point, we've seen a few dozens of people injured in Israel. The majority of them as a result of a direct strike in Tel Aviv last night, including a woman who was killed. We hope that time passes by and our degradation capabilities increase. The damage that the Iranian regime can continue to inflict on Israel will diminish substantially."

'No victory in this war,' says Iran's Foreign Minister

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, told Al Jazeera that US and Israel will not be victorious. "There is no victory in this war. They have not been able to achieve their targets, and they will not be able to achieve their targets in the coming days. As long as they continue, they cannot achieve anything," Araghchi said.

"This reminds me of the previous war - the 12-day war last June - when they expected that in two or three days Iran would capitulate and surrender. But it took 12 days for them to understand that Iran was not surrendering, and that they had no option but to ask for an unconditional ceasefire," he added, as per Al Jazeera.

Araghchi said, "I do not see any difference between this time and the previous time. We will resist as long as it takes, and they will see the result." (ANI)