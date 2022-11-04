Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Imran Khan assassination attempt: Cops suspended for leaking attacker's confession video

    On Thursday (November 3) evening, Imran Khan sustained a bullet injury on his leg when a gunman opened fire on the container-mounted truck carrying him during his protest march, killing one person. The former Pakistan prime minister was out of danger in what his party claimed was an "assassination attempt."

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 4, 2022, 12:36 PM IST

    In a recent development, several Pakistan Police officials are suspended by Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for leaking the suspected attacker's confessional video statement after the gun attack on former prime minister Imran Khan.

    Also read: Imran Khan assassination attempt: Former and current Pakistani cricketers condemn

    According to reports, Punjab CM Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has taken notice of leaking the suspected attacker's confessional statement after the gun attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan during the long march.

    The CM has ordered Inspector General (IG) Punjab police to take disciplinary action against the irresponsible officials.

    After the leaking of the suspect's confessional statement, the Station House Officer (SHO) and other officials of the concerned police station were suspended, the report added.

    Also read: 'Wanted to kill him because he was misleading people': Imran Khan's shooter confesses on camera

    In a statement, CM Elahi said that all mobile phones of the police station's staffers were confiscated and they will be sent for a forensic audit. Elahi issued directives to hold an inquiry into the incident of the video leak of the suspected attacker.

    The Chief Minister also directed IG Punjab to begin a probe to ascertain the motives of the gun attack. The directives were issued in an emergency session chaired by the Punjab Chief Minister on Thursday.

    Former PM Imran Khan underwent surgery at Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore and his condition is stable, his party leader Omar Ayub Khan said.

    In a statement, the Punjab police on Thursday said that seven people were injured and one person was killed during the attack.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2022, 12:38 PM IST
