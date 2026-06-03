A disturbing video allegedly showing a Texas resident tearing apart the Indian national flag in front of a cheering crowd has triggered widespread outrage online.

A disturbing video allegedly showing a Texas resident tearing apart the Indian national flag in front of a cheering crowd has triggered widespread outrage online. The clip, shared on X by user @ElijahSchaffer, has gone viral, reigniting discussions around immigration, nationalism, and hate-fueled rhetoric.

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According to the post, the incident occurred in Frisco, Texas. The footage purportedly shows a man standing outside City Hall with a cigarette in his mouth as he rips an Indian flag while onlookers cheer him on. Voices from the crowd can be heard shouting words of encouragement such as “yeah” and “letsgo” as the flag is torn apart.

The post was shared with the caption, “FRISCO: “Fck India! Fck India!" A Texas resident @Channel6ixNEWS rips an Indian flag in front of city hall, Voicing anger against the Indian immigration invasion in north Dallas."

Also read: Khalistani supporters deface, kick PM Modi's effigy, cut Indian flag in Vancouver; video sparks outrage| WATCH

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As the video went viral, users flooded social media with opinions, ranging from anger and disappointment to broader debates about immigration and cultural change.

A user wrote, “Watching this man rip apart the Indian flag makes me really sad. Imagine if I did that to the white rainbow flag? How would whites feel? I’m crying right now as I drive my convertible… But the wind in my face will dry my tears as I pull up to my mansion."

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Another user strongly condemned the act and wrote, “To the coward who ripped the Indian flag: How dare you insult our motherland? We Indians come with PhDs, skills, and respect. You come with hate and insecurity. This is not about immigration — this is racism. Every Indian in America should call this out.”

Strongly condemn this

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Some users shifted the focus toward immigration policy. One commenter argued, “This guy is frustrated, but ripping a flag won’t fix policy. Indians on H-1B are legally here filling skilled tech roles US companies hire for. Rapid change in places like Frisco stresses housing/schools—fair point for debate. Better: Reform H-1B (cap abuse, prioritize Americans + merit), enforce rules on all sides. Most Indians integrate, pay taxes, start businesses. Let’s talk solutions, not hate."

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Also read: 'Land Of The Free Was Sucking My Freedom': Indian Man Leaves US After 12 Years; See Viral Post