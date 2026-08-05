EAM S Jaishankar addressed the Africa Day celebrations, highlighting the deep historical, ideological, and civilisational ties connecting India and Africa, drawing strength from shared anti-colonial struggles and millennia of cultural exchange.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the Africa Day celebrations in New Delhi on Wednesday, offering a sweeping reflection on the deep historical, ideological, and civilisational ties connecting India and the African continent. Emphasising that the relationship draws fundamental strength from the shared ideals of their founding figures, Jaishankar underscored how the roots of anti-colonial resistance and non-violent philosophy intertwine in both regions.

An Ancient Bridge Across the Indian Ocean

Highlighting that interactions between Indians and Africans date back millennia, Jaishankar pointed to the natural geography of the region as an ancient bridge rather than a barrier. "India's own relations with Africa, of course, go back into the recesses of history. Indians and Africans have been interacting with each other for millennia," he said. "The annual rhythmic reversal of the monsoon winds, which we all know, in fact which we are all experiencing right now, has actually been the engine that has historically powered the interaction between the Indian subcontinent and the African continent," added Jaishankar. "Connected and not separated by the Indian Ocean, our ancestors have exchanged not just goods but also cultures, cuisines, philosophies, beliefs, knowledge, folklore, and I would even say ways of life."

Shared Struggle, Enduring Solidarity

Recalling the sombre chapters of shared history under European imperialism, Jaishankar noted how joint opposition to colonial rule forged an enduring solidarity. "Our intertwined histories acquired another dimension, a sombre one, during the colonial era when our people suffered under the yoke of colonialism. India and Africa stood together in the common struggle for freedom and for human dignity, and that bonding continues even today."

The Gandhian Link: A Shared Legacy

Centring his remarks on Mahatma Gandhi's formative years in South Africa, the External Affairs Minister detailed how those experiences shaped global history and inspired legendary African liberation fighters: "Indeed, our relationship draws its strength from the ideological affinities between our founding fathers. It was on African soil that Mahatma Gandhi developed and refined the principles of Satyagraha and of non-violence. These principles later inspired visionary African leaders such as Kwame Nkrumah, Julius Nyerere, and Nelson Mandela, among others." Recalling Nelson Mandela's famous summary of this unique historical exchange, Jaishankar quoted, "And as Nelson Mandela summed up this bond with the observation that 'you gave us Mohandas Gandhi, we gave you the Mahatma.'"

Partners in a Post-Colonial World

Following independence, Jaishankar noted that both regions transitioned into engaging as "confident, sovereign, and equal partners," laying the bedrock for South-South cooperation. Commemorating the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (now the African Union) in 1963, Jaishankar expressed the emotional resonance of the occasion for India.

'A Particularly Joyous Occasion'

"I am truly delighted today to participate in the Africa Day celebrations and to have this opportunity to address this august gathering. I want to say I really mean it because of all the national days, I find the Africa Day a particularly joyous occasion, one where there's a very strong expression of solidarity. It is probably a very, in many ways, a very emotional national day."

"I think I speak for all the Indians in the room that today in many ways is an occasion for us to express a very, you know, strong sentiments and deep bonding with Africa," he added.

Investing in Future Friendships

Concluding his address, Jaishankar extended a warm welcome to 50 African diplomats currently visiting India for a specially curated training program at the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service, reinforcing New Delhi's commitment to building contemporary capacity and enduring diplomatic friendships with the continent. (ANI)