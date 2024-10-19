Khalistani supporters deface, kick PM Modi's effigy, cut Indian flag in Vancouver; video sparks outrage| WATCH

The recent events in Vancouver, where Khalistan separatists mobbed, kicked an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and desecrated Indian flag highlight a significant breakdown in law and order within the country.

As diplomatic tensions between India and Canada over the assassination of pro-Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar continue to escalate, the recent events in Vancouver, where Khalistan separatists mobbed, kicked an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and desecrated Indian flag highlight a significant breakdown in law and order within the country.

They also demanded the closure of all Indian consulates in Canada. These acts of aggression by pro-Khalistan groups reflect the long-standing tensions between sections of the Sikh diaspora in Canada and the Indian government.

Several shocking videos have surfaced on social media, showing Khalistani supporters engaging in a blatant act of disrespect towards India and its Prime Minister.

The disturbing footage captures the moment when a group of men, waving Khalistan flags, kicked, and cut the Indian national flag with a sword, adding fuel to an already volatile situation. They aggressively kicked PM Modi's effigy, raising anti-India slogans.

The incident has ignited strong condemnation on social media, with many calling the actions an attack not only on the Prime Minister but on the sovereignty and dignity of India.

A user commented, "Protests are part of democracy, but mobbing effigies and demanding consulate closures crosses a line. Canada must ensure law and order if they don't want any extreme actions from Indian side."

Another user wrote, "Now it's testing time for Justin Trudeau. Now he will realise how much costly it is to support terrorism & terrorists and their destructive agenda."

Yesterday, pro-Khalistani Sikhs staged a protest against India in Toronto, Canada, on the occasion of the 16th-month anniversary of the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The pro-Khalistani elements raised slogans, including “Kill Modi Politics”, “Long Live Trudeau”, and “Long Live Khalistan”, as they desecrate the Indian flag. The pro-Khalistani elements also demanded the closure of all Indian consulates in Canada.

