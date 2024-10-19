Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Khalistani supporters deface, kick PM Modi's effigy, cut Indian flag in Vancouver; video sparks outrage| WATCH

    The recent events in Vancouver, where Khalistan separatists mobbed, kicked an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and desecrated Indian flag highlight a significant breakdown in law and order within the country.

    Khalistani supporters deface, kick PM Modi's effigy, cut Indian flag in Vancouver; video sparks outrage (WATCH) shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 19, 2024, 11:13 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 19, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

    As diplomatic tensions between India and Canada over the assassination of pro-Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar continue to escalate, the recent events in Vancouver, where Khalistan separatists mobbed, kicked an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and desecrated Indian flag highlight a significant breakdown in law and order within the country.

    They also demanded the closure of all Indian consulates in Canada. These acts of aggression by pro-Khalistan groups reflect the long-standing tensions between sections of the Sikh diaspora in Canada and the Indian government.

    Also read: Canada allows event on Oct 20 to mark 'Martyrdom Day' of 1985 Air India bombing mastermind; sparks outrage

    Several shocking videos have surfaced on social media, showing Khalistani supporters engaging in a blatant act of disrespect towards India and its Prime Minister.

    The disturbing footage captures the moment when a group of men, waving Khalistan flags, kicked, and cut the Indian national flag with a sword, adding fuel to an already volatile situation. They aggressively kicked PM Modi's effigy, raising anti-India slogans.

    The incident has ignited strong condemnation on social media, with many calling the actions an attack not only on the Prime Minister but on the sovereignty and dignity of India.

    A user commented, "Protests are part of democracy, but mobbing effigies and demanding consulate closures crosses a line. Canada must ensure law and order if they don't want any extreme actions from Indian side."

    Another user wrote, "Now it's testing time for Justin Trudeau. Now he will realise how much costly it is to support terrorism & terrorists and their destructive agenda."

    Also read: Khalistani supporters deface PM Modi's effigy with shoes, kick Indian flag in NY; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Yesterday, pro-Khalistani Sikhs staged a protest against India in Toronto, Canada, on the occasion of the 16th-month anniversary of the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The pro-Khalistani elements raised slogans, including “Kill Modi Politics”, “Long Live Trudeau”, and “Long Live Khalistan”, as they desecrate the Indian flag. The pro-Khalistani elements also demanded the closure of all Indian consulates in Canada.

     

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gaping head wound due to gunshot, finger cut off, arm smashed: Chilling details from Yahya Sinwar's autopsy shk

    Gaping head wound due to gunshot, finger cut off, arm smashed: Chilling details from Yahya Sinwar's autopsy

    Who will be NEXT Hamas leader? Check out Yahya Sinwar's possible successors

    Who will be NEXT Hamas leader? Check out Yahya Sinwar's possible successors

    India names Canada border police official with Pak ISI links in terror case amid diplomatic row snt

    India names Canada border police official with Pak ISI links in terror case amid diplomatic row

    Hamas confirms Yahya Sinwar's death, says hostages won't be released until Gaza war ends (WATCH) snt

    Hamas confirms Yahya Sinwar's death, says hostages won't be released until Gaza war ends (WATCH)

    Influencer workout at sacred Shinto Gate sparks outrage in Japan RTM

    Influencer workout at sacred Shinto Gate sparks outrage in Japan

    Recent Stories

    HD Kumaraswamy slams DCM DK Shivakumar over mismanagement of rainfall in Bengaluru vkp

    'DK Shivakumar destroyed lakes built by Kempegowda in B'luru for money': HD Kumaraswamy slams DCM

    How to recognize dengue mosquitoes and prevent bites? gcw

    How to recognize dengue mosquitoes and prevent bites?

    IAF UWM rally pays tribute to Lord Shri Ram at Ayodhya continues journey to Guwahati vkp

    IAF-UWM rally pays tribute to Lord Shri Ram at Ayodhya, continues journey to Guwahati

    Jaat Sunny Deol next action movie's first look poster OUT on his 67th birthday RBA

    Jaat: Sunny Deol’s next action movie's first look poster OUT on his 67th birthday

    Gaping head wound due to gunshot, finger cut off, arm smashed: Chilling details from Yahya Sinwar's autopsy shk

    Gaping head wound due to gunshot, finger cut off, arm smashed: Chilling details from Yahya Sinwar's autopsy

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon