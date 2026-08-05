EAM S Jaishankar highlighted India's strong partnership with Africa, noting trade at $93B and investments over $80B. At the Africa Day event, he reiterated India's support for Africa's UNSC seat and sought reciprocal support for India's bid.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday highlighted the theme of Africa Day 2026, 'Africa: A Land of Rich Culture and Opportunities', and said it "truly captures the dynamism of the continent today", while underlining India's growing trade, investment and development partnership with Africa.

India seeks Africa's support for UNSC seat

Addressing the Africa Day celebrations in New Delhi, Jaishankar said India strongly supports Africa's rightful representation in a reformed United Nations Security Council and also sought African countries' support for India's permanent membership of the UN Security Council. "Guided by this spirit, India is a strong votary of Africa's rightful place in a reformed United Nations Security Council. We similarly seek your support to ensure India's permanent seat on the UN Security Council," Jaishankar said.

A Land of Opportunities: Trade and Investment

Introducing the theme of Africa Day 2026, he said, "The theme for Africa Day 2026 is 'Africa: A Land of Rich Culture and Opportunities'. And this truly captures the dynamism of the continent today."

Jaishankar said India has emerged as one of Africa's largest trade and investment partners, with bilateral trade standing at USD 93 billion last year and cumulative Indian investments in Africa exceeding USD 80 billion. "India is proud to be one of Africa's largest trade and investment partners. Our bilateral trade stood at US dollars 93 billion last year. Similarly, India has emerged as one of the top investors in Africa with cumulative investments exceeding US dollars 80 billion," he said.

He said Indian investments are spread across several sectors, including telecommunications, energy, pharmaceuticals, infrastructure, agriculture and digital services. "And these are spread across a varied set of sectors from telecom, energy, pharmaceuticals, infrastructure, agriculture, and digital services," the External Affairs Minister said.

India's Development Partnership with Africa

Jaishankar also highlighted India's development cooperation with African countries, stressing that New Delhi's approach is "inclusive" and "demand-driven" and focused on strengthening local capacities. "India stands for an inclusive, demand-driven development cooperation with Africa that enhances local capacity to support national priorities," he said.

He said the Government of India has extended 190 lines of credit worth more than USD 10 billion for projects across over 40 African countries. "To this end, I recognise today that the government of India has extended 190 lines of credit exceeding US dollars 10 billion for projects in over 40 countries of Africa," Jaishankar said.

He added that more than 220 projects worth USD 4.5 billion have been completed, while several others are in the pipeline. "So far, more than 220 projects worth 4.5 billion dollars have been completed, many others are in the pipeline," he said.

Jaishankar further said India has extended USD 700 million in grant assistance to African countries since 2015 for infrastructure projects, medical aid, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), among other activities. "Further, since 2015, India has also extended US dollars 700 million worth of grant assistance to African countries for infrastructure projects, medical aid, HADR support, and other such activities," he said.

Highlighting one such initiative, Jaishankar said India was particularly proud of its efforts to provide artificial limbs, especially in conflict-affected areas. "One of them which we are particularly proud of is the fitment of artificial limbs, particularly in conflict areas," he said.

Significance of Africa Day

Jaishankar also recalled the significance of Africa Day, which commemorates the founding of the Organisation of African Unity in 1963, now known as the African Union. "Africa Day, we all know, commemorates the founding of the Organisation of African Unity in 1963. Now, this historic milestone gave institutional expression to the ideals of Pan-Africanism and to the collective aspirations of the African people," he said.

Africa Day is observed annually to mark the founding of the Organisation of African Unity in 1963 and provides an opportunity to reflect on the challenges and achievements of African governments and peoples. (ANI)