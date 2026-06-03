An Indian professional has decided to walk away from the so-called “American Dream” and return home, citing growing constraints around long-term immigration uncertainty and personal freedom.

After spending more than a decade building a life and career in the United States, an Indian professional has decided to walk away from the so-called “American Dream” and return home, citing growing constraints around long-term immigration uncertainty and personal freedom.

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Karan Patil, who lived in the US for 12 years, shared his decision in a candid X post that quickly sparked discussion online. Reflecting on his journey abroad, he made it clear that his return was not driven by financial pressure or lack of opportunity, but by a shifting sense of purpose and increasing strain tied to maintaining legal status.

“I’m moving back to India after 12 years in the US,” he wrote.

“Always act from strategy, not compulsion,” he added.

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However, he admitted that sustaining this mindset became increasingly difficult as years passed, with immigration concerns slowly overtaking long-term life planning.

“But that was becoming harder to do. Instead of strategising toward a meaningful life, preserving legal status became the outcome I HAD to optimise for,” he wrote.

Patil said he was ready to begin a new phase of life without the constant weight of visa-related uncertainty.

“I’m heading home now. For a new mission but with freedom, the ‘land of the free’ had slowly been sucking out of me,” he added.

His post quickly went viral, triggering a broader conversation about the lived realities of immigrants navigating work, identity, and legal constraints in foreign countries.

Many users supported his decision, arguing that personal priorities and peace of mind often outweigh geographic ambitions. Others highlighted how returning professionals could contribute meaningfully to India’s growth by bringing back global experience and skills.