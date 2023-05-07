Texas mall shooting: Gunman opens fire, kills atleast 9; horrific video of shooter surfaces

Texas mall shooting: A man who went on a rampage at a Texas outlet mall on Saturday shot dead nine people before he was himself killed, authorities said. The shooting sparked panic at Allen Premium Outlets, a sprawling shopping complex in Allen, filled with weekend shoppers.

A gunman opened fire at an outlet mall in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas on Saturday, killing at least nine people and sending hundreds of consumers running in fear in the latest act of gun violence in the United States. According to AFP, the shooter murdered nine people during his spree in the Texas mall. Several other people were also hurt and sent to the hospital.

According to dashcam video that leaked online, a shooter stepped out of a car outside the mall and immediately began shooting at pedestrians on the walkway. As the car that was filming the video drove away, more than a dozen bullets could be heard.

Saturday evening, a mob of hundreds of shoppers gathered outside the mall across the street. Officers went about inquiring whether anyone had witnessed what had transpired.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the mass shooting an “unspeakable tragedy." President Joe Biden “has been briefed on the shooting," a White House official told reporters.

Police searched the mall's businesses, and photographs and drone footage from the event showed anxious consumers and store staff racing into parking lots.

The United States has the greatest rate of gun fatalities of any major country, with more guns than residents - 49,000 in 2021, up from 45,000 the previous year. According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been more than 195 mass shootings in the United States this year, with four or more persons injured or killed.