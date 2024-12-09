Syrian rebels raid Assad's palace; loot clothes, Louis Vuitton trunk and cars (WATCH)

Syrian rebels and civilians seized Bashar al-Assad's presidential palace in Damascus, marking the end of the al-Assad family's 54-year rule. Assad and his family were granted asylum in Moscow after fleeing the capital.

The al-Assad family's 54-year dominance over the Arab Republic came to an end on Sunday when Syrian rebels and civilians overran Bashar al-Assad's presidential palace in Damascus and quickly took over the capital. They stole Assad's personal property, including expensive automobiles, furniture, decorations, and other items.

Visuals showed men, women, and children peeking into Assad’s bedrooms and official cabins, wandering through the 31,500-square-metre Al-Rawda Presidential Palace and its sprawling gardens. They posed for pictures, calling it the “people’s palace.” In addition, the rebels smashed paintings of the Assad family and damaged the building.

Along with a number of SUVs, motorbikes, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), and an armored truck, the presidential residence also included a number of luxury and sports automobiles, including a Mercedes-Benz. They were taken away by the rebels. They were observed taking whatever they could find, including a Louis Vuitton vehicle shopping bag, along with clothing and tableware.

Also Read | US conducts airstrikes against ISIS camps in Syria amid Assad's downfall

Men were seen carrying chairs over their shoulders. In a storeroom, cupboards had been ransacked, and objects were strewn across the floor. Additionally, from within the palace grounds, the rebels fired celebratory gunfire.

Bashar al-Assad and his family given asylum

Assad departed Damascus just before the rebels took it. His whereabouts were unclear for hours. Assad and his family arrived in Moscow late Sunday night, according to Russian media, where Russia had given them humanitarian shelter. Russian state media said the agreement was struck to protect Russian military installations. Prior to this, Russia's Foreign Ministry declared that Assad had departed Syria and ordered a peaceful handover of power.

Also Read | Ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad granted asylum in Moscow, Russia requests UNSC emergency meet

Meanwhile, Russia requested an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council to discuss Syria, according to Dmitry Polyansky, its deputy ambassador to the UN, in a post on Telegram.

Latest Videos