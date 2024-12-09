Ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad granted asylum in Moscow, Russia requests UNSC emergency meet

Former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his family have been granted asylum in Moscow after rebels seized control of Damascus, ending his family's 50-year rule. Russia has also finalized a contract to secure its military outposts in Syria and requested an emergency UN Security Council meeting.

Ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad granted asylum in Moscow, Russia requests UNSC emergency meet gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 9, 2024, 8:44 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 9, 2024, 8:44 AM IST

Syria’s former President Bashar al-Assad and his family have been granted asylum in the Russian capital Moscow on humanitarian grounds, hours after a stunning rebel advance seized control of Damascus and ended his family’s 50 years of iron rule. A contract to guarantee the security of Russian military outposts has also been finalized, a Kremlin source later informed Russian news outlets.

Syrian rebels took control of the country's capital, Damascus, on Sunday. They flooded into the streets, brandishing the revolutionary flag and firing wildly. The event, which is regarded as one of the most significant turning moments in Middle Eastern history, forced President Assad to escape to Russia following a 13-year civil war.

In the meanwhile, Russia's deputy ambassador to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, posted on Telegram that Russia has asked the UN Security Council to hold an emergency session to address Syria.

Assad's regime and years of conflict have frequently set Syria's many ethnic and religious groups against one another. Many of them were afraid of the potential takeover by Sunni Islamist militants. Along with the country's division among several armed groups, international powers such as the United States, Turkey, Israel, Iran, and Russia are also involved.

Across Syria, people toppled statues of Hafez al-Assad, Bashar al-Assad's father and the founder of the system of government that he inherited. For the past 50 years in Syria, even the slightest suspicion of dissent could land one in prison or get one killed.

US President Joe Biden was keeping a close eye on the "extraordinary events" unfolding in Syria, the White House said. US president-elect Donald Trump said that Assad had "fled his country" after losing Russia's backing.  Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad in Syria was a “historic day in the Middle East" and the fall of a “central link in Iran’s axis of evil".

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Syrian rebels raid Assad's palace, loot clothes Louis Vuitton trunk and luxury cars (WATCH) gcw

Syrian rebels raid Assad's palace; loot clothes, Louis Vuitton trunk and cars (WATCH)

US conducts airstrikes against ISIS camps in Syria amid Assad's downfall anr

US conducts airstrikes against ISIS camps in Syria amid Assad's downfall

ChatGPT caught lying to developers: New AI model tries to save itself from being replaced and shut down shk

ChatGPT caught lying to developers: New AI model tries to save itself from being replaced and shut down

Explicit footage of couple having sex on Swiss air flight goes viral; crew under fire, probed for leaked video shk

Explicit footage of couple having sex on Swiss air flight goes viral; crew under fire, probed for leaked video

Japan launches AI-powered human washing machine that cleanses body & mind in 15 minutes (WATCH) shk

Japan launches AI-powered human washing machine that cleanses body & mind in 15 minutes (WATCH)

Recent Stories

BBMP plans to upgrade 227 roads in Bengaluru to ease traffic congestion vkp

BBMP plans to upgrade 227 roads in Bengaluru to ease traffic congestion

Diljit Dosanjh claps back at Bajrang Dal protests: 'Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi Hai..' [WATCH] NTI

Diljit Dosanjh claps back at Bajrang Dal protests: 'Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi Hai..' [Watch]

Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini Kalingarayar's stunning wedding photos go viral on social media anr

Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini Kalingarayar's stunning wedding photos go viral on social media [CHECK]

Syrian rebels raid Assad's palace, loot clothes Louis Vuitton trunk and luxury cars (WATCH) gcw

Syrian rebels raid Assad's palace; loot clothes, Louis Vuitton trunk and cars (WATCH)

Super Micro Stock Poised To Test $50 Resistance As Nasdaq Grants Extension: Skeptic Retail Stays On Sidelines

Super Micro Stock Poised To Test $50 Resistance As Nasdaq Grants Extension: Skeptic Retail Stays On Sidelines

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon