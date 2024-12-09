US conducts airstrikes against ISIS camps in Syria amid Assad's downfall

The United States conducted a series of precision airstrikes targeting ISIS camps in central Syria, as confirmed by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). The operation hit over 75 locations using advanced Air Force assets, including B-52 bombers, F-15 fighters, and A-10 aircraft.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 9, 2024, 8:34 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 9, 2024, 8:34 AM IST

The United States has carried out airstrikes on ISIS camps in Syria, according to a statement from U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM). The operation involved "dozens of precision airstrikes" targeting over 75 locations in central Syria. The strikes utilized Air Force assets, including B-52 bombers, F-15 fighter jets, and A-10 aircraft.

“The strikes against the ISIS leaders, operatives, and camps were conducted as part of the ongoing mission to disrupt, degrade and defeat ISIS, in order to prevent the terrorist group from conducting external operations and to ensure that ISIS does not seek to take advantage of the current situation to reconstitute in central Syria,” CENTCOM’s statement said.

"There should be no doubt - we will not allow ISIS to reconstitute and take advantage of the current situation in Syria," said General Michael Erik Kurilla, "All organizations in Syria should know that we will hold them accountable if they partner with or support ISIS in any way."

Earlier on Sunday (Dec 08), the Syrian government collapsed as rebel forces entered the capital city, marking the end of President Bashar Assad's 50-year rule. Assad and his family have reportedly fled to Russia, where they were granted asylum.

The development prompted widespread celebrations, with citizens taking to the streets to mark the turning point in the country's prolonged civil war.
US President Joe Biden said Washington is "clear eyed" that the Islamic State extremist group (ISIS), "will try to take advantage of any vacuum to reestablish" itself in Syria, adding "they will not let that happen".

Speaking from the White House, President Biden confirmed that U.S. forces carried out airstrikes targeting ISIS in Syria on Sunday. The U.S. military stated that its warplanes successfully struck Islamic State operatives and training camps during the operation. The United States continues to station approximately 900 troops in southeastern Syria as part of its ongoing efforts to combat Islamic State militants.

Syrian rebels announced that they had seized control of the capital, Damascus, in an offensive, and proclaimed the end of Assad's decades-long "tyranny".

Several fighters and a section of residents took to the streets in Damascus cheering. Rebel factions, led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, declared Damascus "liberated" and said, "We announce the freedom of our city and the fall of the tyrant Assad".

Russia says Assad left Syria, gave orders for peaceful power handover

