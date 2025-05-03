Zurich : Following the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, Swiss Federal Councillor and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis reiterated Switzerland's condemnation of the incident and called for restraint to prevent any regional escalation.

In a post on X, Cassis said, "In a conversation with my Indian colleague EAM S Jaishankar following the tragic attack in Pahalgam, I reiterated Switzerland's condemnation, expressed condolences to the victims' families, and called for restraint to avoid regional escalation. Switzerland stands ready to support dialogue."

The statement follows a telephonic conversation between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and his Swiss counterpart, during which both leaders discussed the April 22 attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives. 

In his own post on X, Jaishankar said, "Appreciate the telecon with Federal Councilor Ignazio Cassis of Switzerland. Thanked him for his support and solidarity. We agreed on zero tolerance for terrorism."

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also expressed grief over the incident and affirmed American cooperation with India in the fight against terrorism. "Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar today. 

The Secretary expressed his sorrow for the lives lost in the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism," said US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

According to the same statement, Rubio also "encouraged India to work with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace and security in South Asia." Jaishankar, in a separate post on X, stated, "Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio yesterday. Its perpetrators, backers, and planners must be brought to justice."