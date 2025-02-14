Switzerland acknowledges China's repressive influence on Tibetans and Uyghurs in new report

The Swiss Office of Tibet has raised concerns regarding China's increasing influence and meddling since 2019. During Sikyong Penpa Tsering's official visit to Switzerland, multiple requests were made to the Swiss Federal government to resolve these issues.

The Swiss Office of Tibet has raised concerns regarding China's increasing influence and meddling since 2019. During Sikyong Penpa Tsering's official visit to Switzerland, multiple requests were made to the Swiss Federal government to resolve these issues.

According to a report by the Central Tibet Administration (CTA), China's worldwide repression of Tibetans and Uyghurs was officially confirmed by the Swiss Federal Government on February 12, 2025.

CTA reported that the Federal Council report in fulfilment of the postulate 20.4333 APK-N report comprises 10 chapters with 36 pages, titled "Situation of Tibetans and Uyghurs in Switzerland" by the Swiss Parliament. The main topic of discussion is the condition of Tibetans in Switzerland, namely concerning freedom of speech and its relationship to surveillance.

This official report was created in response to a resolution that was approved by the parliament on March 15, 2021.

The CTA report revealed that the legal position of Tibetans in Switzerland, deportation procedures, and refugee recognition are all examined in Chapter 3 together with Switzerland's refugee policies for Uyghurs and Tibetans. China's massive monitoring efforts against Uyghur and Tibetan exile populations overseas are described in detail in Chapter 4.

Chapter 5 looks at how transnational repression limits Tibetan and Uyghur people's basic rights, especially when it comes to freedom of expression. The current international and foreign legal safeguards against transnational persecution are examined in Chapter 6.

The Swiss Federal Government's actions to combat and stop transnational persecution are described in Chapter 9, CTA reported.

CTA highlighted that the University of Basel's research served as the basis for this official government report. According to the article, Switzerland will take diplomatic measures at the international level to address China and any other nations that support transnational repressive activities to protect Tibetans and Uyghurs in the future.

Additionally, CTA outlined it declares that Switzerland will not put up with China's present behaviour and will take internal action, such as educating officials and offering assistance to victims. 

