Pakistan's rights commission raises alarm over the alleged abduction of ex-MP Ali Wazir by plainclothes personnel in Sukkur, just after his bail release. His whereabouts are unknown, sparking fears for his safety and calls for his urgent release.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has expressed grave concern over the alleged illegal detention and reported abduction of former Member of the National Assembly Ali Wazir in Sukkur, raising serious questions about due process and personal liberty.

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In a post on X, the commission stated that plainclothes law enforcement personnel reportedly picked up Wazir shortly after his release on bail on March 16. Two days after the incident, his whereabouts remain unknown, intensifying fears regarding his safety and health.

The HRCP has urged authorities to immediately produce him before a court, ensure his protection, and hold those responsible accountable under the law.

The development has drawn strong criticism from rights activists and political observers, who have condemned what they describe as an unlawful re-arrest following his judicial release.

Background of Wazir's Release and Legal Case

According to a report by Dawn, Ali Wazir, a leader of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement, had recently been released from Sukkur prison after being granted bail by the Sindh High Court in a sedition case. The court's constitutional bench had approved his bail under Sections 123-A and 124-A of the Pakistan Penal Code, along with provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. The case was initially registered at the Nawabshah Airport police station and later examined by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency.

Dawn reported that during proceedings, a federal law officer informed the court that no cybercrime-related evidence had been found against Wazir. The bench observed that the allegations did not fall within the scope of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, and noted the absence of incriminating material. The court further ruled that his continued detention would amount to unlawful incarceration, as no investigation or trial was pending before any competent forum.

Systemic Human Rights Concerns in Pakistan

Illegal detention remains a persistent human rights concern in Pakistan, with reports of individuals being held without due process or formal charges. Rights organisations, including the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, have frequently highlighted issues such as enforced disappearances, arbitrary arrests, and lack of transparency in law enforcement practices. Such actions undermine the rule of law, weaken public trust in institutions, and raise serious concerns about the protection of fundamental rights and judicial oversight in the country.