US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard warned that Pakistan and China are developing long-range missiles that could threaten the United States. The 2026 threat report says missile risks may rise sharply by 2035. While Pakistan has no ICBM yet, experts believe it is improving its technology, raising concerns about global security and future conflicts.

The United States has raised fresh concerns over the rapid development of long-range missile systems by several countries, including Pakistan and China. Speaking before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Tulsi Gabbard said that both nations are working on advanced ballistic missile technology that could one day target the United States. Her remarks came during the presentation of the 2026 Annual Threat Assessment report, which reviews major global risks to US national security.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Multiple countries expanding missile capabilities

The report highlights that several countries are developing powerful missile systems. These include Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, and Pakistan. According to Gabbard, these nations are working on both conventional and nuclear-capable missiles. Many of these systems are designed to travel long distances and avoid defence systems.

She warned that the number of missiles capable of threatening the US could rise sharply in the coming years.

North Korea already capable of reaching US

Among these countries, North Korea already has missiles that can reach American territory. Gabbard said that Pyongyang is committed to expanding its nuclear weapons programme. She also pointed to closer ties between North Korea, Russia and China.

Experts believe this growing cooperation could make it harder for the US to control global security risks.

Pakistan’s potential ICBM development

One of the key concerns raised in the report is Pakistan’s possible move towards developing Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs). An ICBM is a missile that can travel more than 5,500 kilometres and carry nuclear warheads across continents.

At present, Pakistan does not have a tested ICBM. However, Gabbard warned that if its current efforts continue, it may develop such a system in the future. This would mark a major shift in Pakistan’s defence strategy, which has mostly focused on regional threats.

How far is the US from Pakistan

The distance between Pakistan and the US is around 10,000 kilometres. To reach that far, Pakistan would need to significantly improve its missile range and propulsion systems.

At present, only a few countries, such as Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom, have missiles capable of covering such long distances.

This shows how big a technological leap Pakistan would need to make.

Evidence of ongoing development

US officials believe Pakistan is working on larger rocket motors, which are key for building long-range missiles. Satellite images studied by the International Institute for Strategic Studies suggest that Pakistan has built a large testing facility at its National Defence Complex in Attock.

This facility is believed to be used for testing powerful rocket motors that could support future missile development.

Past US warnings and sanctions

This is not the first time the US has raised concerns about Pakistan’s missile programme. In recent years, American officials have warned that Pakistan’s technology is becoming more advanced.

In 2024, the US imposed sanctions on a Pakistani company and several Chinese firms for allegedly helping develop missile systems. Officials also pointed to the role of a Chinese research institute in supporting Pakistan’s programme.

Despite these concerns, Pakistan has maintained that its weapons are meant only for defence.

Pakistan’s current missile arsenal

Pakistan’s current missile systems are mostly short-range and medium-range. One of its most powerful missiles is the Shaheen-III, which has a range of about 2,750 kilometres. It can carry both nuclear and conventional warheads.

Another important system is the Ababeel missile. It has a range of around 2,200 kilometres and uses MIRV technology. MIRV allows a single missile to carry multiple warheads that can hit different targets at the same time.

These systems are mainly designed with regional security in mind, especially in relation to India.

Why the US is concerned

The US believes that if Pakistan develops an ICBM, it could expand its reach beyond South Asia. This would mean the country could target areas far outside its current focus.

Some experts suggest that Pakistan’s aim may not be to target the US directly, but to act as a deterrent.

By developing long-range missiles, Pakistan could try to prevent the US from intervening in any future conflict.

Comparison with India's missile programme

Pakistan has often compared its capabilities with those of India. India’s longest-range missile, Agni-V, can travel more than 5,000 kilometres. This allows it to reach parts of Europe and northern China.

However, currently it cannot reach the US mainland. This is one reason why Washington does not see India’s missile programme as a direct threat.

Iran threat assessment differs

Gabbard also made comments about Iran. She said US strikes last year had disrupted Iran’s nuclear programme. According to her, Iran has not tried to rebuild it since then.

This statement was different from the views expressed by Donald Trump, who has argued that strong military action is still needed. Her remarks drew criticism from lawmakers, including Senator John Ossoff, who said it was important to clearly define the threat to the US.

Global risks likely to increase

The report also warned that even if major powers avoid direct war, smaller countries may still use force to achieve their goals. It mentioned that countries like Egypt, Israel, Pakistan, Turkey and the UAE are using proxy forces to influence regional conflicts.

This trend could make global security more unstable in the coming years.

A shifting security landscape

The 2026 threat report shows that the world is entering a more complex and risky phase. Missile technology is advancing quickly, and more countries are gaining access to powerful weapons.

For the US, this means dealing with multiple threats at the same time. For countries like Pakistan, it raises questions about future defence strategies and global responsibilities.

While Pakistan does not yet have the capability to strike the US with an ICBM, the concerns raised by the US highlight the fast-changing nature of global security. As technology improves and tensions rise, the risk of long-range missile threats could grow.

Experts say careful diplomacy and strong international cooperation will be key to avoiding future conflicts.