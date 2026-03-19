The IDF struck Iranian naval infrastructure in the Caspian Sea, hitting vessels and command centers. The strike comes as Iran continues its 'Operation True Promise 4' against Israel. Israel also destroyed an Iranian helicopter in Sanandaj.

IDF Strikes Iranian Naval Targets in Caspian Sea

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Thursday said it carried out strikes targeting Iranian naval infrastructure in the Caspian Sea, hitting vessels and operational facilities used by the Iranian navy. In a post on X, the Israeli military said the attacks targeted several maritime assets and command facilities linked to Iranian naval operations. ⚓️🎯IRANIAN NAVAL INFRASTRUCTURE STRUCK IN THE CASPIAN SEA Targets included: • Iranian Navy vessels, including missile ships, support vessels boats, & guard ships. • A port command center from which Iranian Navy forces controlled naval operations • Central infrastructure… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 19, 2026

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"IRANIAN NAVAL INFRASTRUCTURE STRUCK IN THE CASPIAN SEA," the IDF said. According to the Israeli military, the strikes hit multiple Iranian naval vessels operating in the region. "Targets included: Iranian Navy vessels, including missile ships, support vessels boats, & guard ships," the IDF said.

The Israeli military also said it struck a command centre used by Iranian naval forces to coordinate activities at sea. "A port command center from which Iranian Navy forces controlled naval operations," the post added.

In addition, the IDF said the infrastructure used for repairing and maintaining naval vessels was also targeted in the operation. " Central infrastructure used for vessel repair and maintenance," the Israeli military said.

Iran's 'Operation True Promise 4' Continues

Earlier, Iran launched the 64th wave of operation True Promise 4 against Israel, reported the country's state media Press TV. Yesterday, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian Army conducted multiple strikes under the banner of Operation True Promise 4, which was launched in response to an "unprovoked act of aggression" by the US-Israeli coalition against the Islamic Republic of Iran on February 28, Press TV reported.

According to the news outlet, since the operation began, Iranian forces have till Wednesday carried out 63 waves of missile and drone attacks using advanced weaponry, hitting Israeli military facilities in the occupied territories as well as US bases and assets across the West Asia region.

Israeli Air Force Destroys Iranian Helicopter

Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Forces said that its Air Force destroyed an Mi-17 helicopter of Iran at the Sananaj Airport. Noting that the action deepens the blow to the military capabilities of Iran, the IDF said that it continues to expand aerial superiority in western Iran.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the IDF said that the strike came on the basis of precise real-time intelligence. The IDF said, "The Air Force destroyed an Mi-17 helicopter at the Sanandaj Airport in Hamadan. The IDF continues to deepen the blow to the military capabilities of the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Air Force and to expand its aerial superiority in western Iran. Yesterday (Wednesday), based on precise real-time intelligence guidance, an Air Force aircraft identified and struck an "MI-17" helicopter at the Sanandaj Airport in Hamedan." (ANI)