Energy Shock Fears Grip Markets As War Hits Oil And Gas Supplies
Global markets fell sharply as oil prices surged after Iran attacked energy sites across the Gulf. Brent crude crossed $115 per barrel, raising fears of inflation and slower growth. Stocks dropped across Europe, Asia and United States.
Oil prices surge after fresh attacks
Global oil prices jumped sharply on Thursday after fresh attacks on energy sites in the Gulf raised fears about supply.
The international benchmark Brent crude rose more than five percent, crossing $115 per barrel during the day. US oil, known as West Texas Intermediate (WTI), also moved higher.
The spike came after Iran stepped up strikes on key energy facilities in the region. These attacks were in response to earlier strikes linked to Israel.
Analysts say the situation has created fresh worries about how much oil and gas will be available in global markets.
Energy infrastructure comes under fire
In recent days, several important energy locations have been targeted.
Missiles hit Ras Laffan in Qatar, which is the world’s largest liquefied natural gas hub. Reports said the strike caused serious damage.
Drone attacks also hit oil refineries in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, leading to fires.
These repeated attacks have raised fears that the ongoing war could turn into a wider “energy war”, directly affecting fuel supplies around the world.
Gas prices rise sharply in Europe
It is not just oil that is affected. Gas prices in Europe jumped by more than one-third.
The rise came from fears that supply routes could be disrupted if the conflict continues or spreads further.
Energy is a key part of daily life. When prices go up, it affects transport, electricity, and even food production.
Global stock markets fall
Stock markets around the world reacted badly to the rising tension.
In United States, Wall Street opened lower. The Dow Jones index fell around 0.6 percent, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also dropped.
European markets saw sharper falls. Indexes in Germany, France and United Kingdom dropped by about two to three percent.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei index fell more than three percent. Markets in Hong Kong and Shanghai also closed lower.
Investors are worried that rising energy costs will hurt company profits and slow economic growth.
Strait of Hormuz disruption adds pressure
A persisting key concern is the disruption near the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow waterway is one of the most important routes for oil and gas transport. Around one-fifth of the world’s supply passes through it.
Reports suggest that the conflict has effectively disrupted movement in this area, adding more pressure on global supply chains.
Inflation fears return
Rising oil prices often lead to higher inflation.
This means everyday goods and services become more expensive. Fuel prices go up, which increases transport costs. That, in turn, raises the price of food and other items.
Recent data already showed that inflation in the United States was rising even before the conflict escalated.
Experts now fear that the current surge in oil prices could make the situation worse.
Central banks stay cautious
Major central banks are watching the situation closely. The Federal Reserve, Bank of England and European Central Bank all decided to keep interest rates unchanged for now.
However, officials have warned that higher energy costs could push inflation higher in the coming months. In Japan, the central bank also kept rates steady but warned about rising prices due to costly fuel.
Meanwhile, Australia recently raised its interest rates, pointing to sharply higher fuel costs.
Economic growth concerns increase
Experts say the biggest risk now is slower global growth.
Higher energy costs reduce spending power. Businesses also face higher costs, which can lead to lower production and fewer jobs.
One analyst said investors are becoming more worried as the conflict continues and spreads.
There are also fears that the longer the war lasts, the more damage it will cause to the global economy.
Food security warning issued
The crisis is not just about energy. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, head of the World Trade Organization, warned that the conflict could affect global food supplies.
She said higher energy prices make fertilisers more expensive. This can reduce farming activity and lower food production.
Shipping problems could also delay food supplies reaching countries that need them.
She stressed the need to keep global trade open so food can move freely.
War enters critical phase
The US-Israel-Iran conflict has now entered its third week.
Both sides have increased attacks, especially on energy targets. The situation worsened after a key Iranian gas field was hit, leading to strong retaliation.
With no clear end in sight, markets remain tense.
Uncertain days ahead
Amid the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict, the global economy is facing growing uncertainty. If attacks continue or expand, oil and gas prices could rise even further.
This would affect everything from fuel bills to food prices. Investors, governments, and ordinary people are all watching closely as the situation develops.
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