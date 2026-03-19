Global oil prices jumped sharply on Thursday after fresh attacks on energy sites in the Gulf raised fears about supply.

The international benchmark Brent crude rose more than five percent, crossing $115 per barrel during the day. US oil, known as West Texas Intermediate (WTI), also moved higher.

The spike came after Iran stepped up strikes on key energy facilities in the region. These attacks were in response to earlier strikes linked to Israel.

Analysts say the situation has created fresh worries about how much oil and gas will be available in global markets.