A viral audio clip of the chaos during an ambush near Canfield Mountain, Idaho, where a gunman opened fire on firefighters responding to a blaze. Two firefighters were killed, and the shooter remains at large.

Viral audio clip captures deadly ambush

In the clip, an officer confirms there is an active shooter in the area. The voice says, "Central BC Central BC 5. Central. Law enforcement right now is an active shooter zone."

The messages are urgent and full of panic. Officers are heard calling for backup with lights and sirens.

'Everybody's shot up here', says officer

The recording implies how dangerous and serious the attack was. Officers say that two commanders, known as BC1 and BC3, were shot. Others at the scene are told to stay back and not enter the danger zone. One message says, "They're shot. BC3's down. BC1's down. Everybody's shot up here. Law enforcement, code three now."

Another voice warns, "551, do not come up here."

These short radio calls give a clear picture of the panic and confusion during the shooting.

Two firefighters killed in planned attack

Officials confirmed that two firefighters were killed in the incident. They were responding to a fire near Canfield Mountain on Sunday afternoon. Around 1:30 pm, crews reached the location. Just 30 minutes later, shots were fired.

Idaho Governor Brad Little called the shooting a 'heinous direct assault' on emergency workers.

He posted on X, "I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more."

Authorities say the shooter was still active in the area even by the afternoon. The police operation to find the suspect is still ongoing.

Fire may have been set to lure crews

Local officials believe the fire may have been intentionally started. According to the livescanner audio, a responder says the blaze could have been set to draw emergency teams into a trap. One voice says, "Upper parking lot… need law enforcement… suspect has a shotgun."

So far, officials have not confirmed the details about the suspect or the weapon.

Area remains under high alert

The shooting happened in Coeur d’Alene, a city in northern Idaho. Officials in nearby Shoshone County also confirmed that it was an “active shooter situation.”

Multiple emergency units are working together to secure the area and search for the suspect. People have been asked to avoid the scene and stay alert.

This deadly ambush has shocked the local community and emergency service workers across the country. More details are expected as investigations continue.