Young researchers from BRICS nations gathered in Russia for a conference on the Arctic, focusing on sustainable tourism, environmental conservation, and preserving Indigenous cultural heritage, aiming to expand international collaboration.

Young researchers, academics and policy experts from BRICS countries gathered in Russia's Khanty-Mansiysk for the International Scientific and Practical Conference "Youth Arctic: Science for the Future", where discussions focused on sustainable Arctic tourism, environmental conservation and preserving the region's cultural heritage. TV BRICS served as the international information partner of the event.

Expanding BRICS Cooperation in the Arctic

Held for the third consecutive year in Ugra, the conference was organised by the Russian-Asian Arctic Research Consortium with support from the Russia-BRICS Project Office for International Youth Cooperation. This year's edition placed special emphasis on expanding collaboration among BRICS nations in areas including ecology, logistics, energy, tourism and responsible development of Arctic resources. Speaking to TV BRICS, Roman Kuchin, Co-Chairman of the consortium and Rector of Ugra State University, said universities and research institutions from China had already joined the consortium, while representatives from India were also participating. He said expanding cooperation with Asian partners enables researchers to study Arctic issues from diverse perspectives and strengthens scientific collaboration.

Focus on Indigenous Communities and Cultural Preservation

A major focus of the conference was safeguarding the traditions and cultural identity of Indigenous communities living across the Arctic. Ugra, home to 139 ethnic groups, showcased initiatives aimed at improving opportunities for young people in remote settlements. Among them was the "IT Nomadic Camp" project, which uses broadband internet connectivity to expand access to education, communication and cultural participation for residents of isolated communities. According to organisers, the initiative has encouraged greater social engagement while helping preserve native languages through online communities.

Youth Initiatives for Sustainable Tourism

The conference also featured the International Youth Tourism Project Competition "DobroArktika", where students proposed sustainable tourism initiatives for Russia's Arctic zone. Winning projects focused on ecological, ethnographic and event tourism, along with improving natural sites and accessible infrastructure. One highlighted initiative, "CHUMbuilding", offers visitors hands-on experiences with Indigenous traditions by introducing them to traditional dwellings, crafts, rituals and local culture.

Chinese researcher Yang Nan of Qingdao University said her understanding of the Arctic had shifted from policy and energy issues to prioritising people, tourism and environmental protection. The conference formed part of the All-Russian Civil Society Development Forum "Dobrino", which attracted more than 500 participants. (ANI)