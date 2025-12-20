Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar addressed a UN gathering in New York ahead of World Meditation Day 2025. He emphasized inner peace for social harmony, shared insights on managing stress, and led a guided meditation for diplomats and officials.

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, humanitarian, spiritual leader and founder of The Art of Living, addressed a distinguished gathering at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Friday as part of the lead-up to World Meditation Day 2025, observed annually on December 21. The keynote session brought together diplomats, ambassadors, UN officials and community leaders for an evening centred on inner well-being, reflection and collective calm.

A Vision for Global Harmony

According to a press release, with more than four decades of global engagement across over 180 countries, Gurudev's work spans humanitarian relief, conflict resolution, youth leadership and mental well-being. From refugee camps and conflict-affected regions to global institutions and community spaces, his vision of a stress-free, violence-free society has consistently emphasised inner peace as the foundation for social harmony.

The UN gathering was convened under the theme Healing the World from Within, reinforcing the growing recognition of inner well-being as a vital component of resilience, cooperation and peacebuilding. Drawing on his experience of working with diverse communities worldwide, Gurudev shared perspectives on managing stress, reducing polarisation and fostering hope in an increasingly complex global environment, said the official release.

Gurudev's Message of Inner Peace

Speaking at the United Nations, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said, "In Ukraine, 8,000 people meditated and found peace. Many of them were soldiers who, at the time, felt a deep sense of darkness within, with no hope. They were depressed and unable to sleep. Meditation helped them regain their spirit."

He also added, "Today, we are living in circumstances that are no less than a war zone, marked by various social challenges and conflicts. In such a situation, it is extremely important for us to turn inward."

The keynote address was followed by a guided meditation led by Gurudev, transforming one of the world's most recognised diplomatic spaces into a shared moment of stillness, said the release. Participants described the experience as deeply grounding, offering a rare pause for reflection amid the demands of multilateral engagement.

World Meditation Day: A Unifying Platform

The session built on the momentum of World Meditation Day 2024, when Gurudev was invited by the United Nations to lead a global meditation that reached more than 8.5 million participants worldwide, both online and in person.

World Meditation Day, designated by the United Nations in 2024, has quickly emerged as a unifying platform for governments, international organisations and civil society to acknowledge the importance of inner well-being in public health, social cohesion and peacebuilding.

Across schools, workplaces, community centres and humanitarian settings, meditation is increasingly being adopted as an accessible practice to support emotional balance, clarity and compassion. India's ancient wisdom traditions, combined with Gurudev's lifelong work through The Art of Living, have helped bring meditation into the global mainstream as a universal human skill, independent of religion or nationality.

As the world moves toward the observance of World Meditation Day on December 21, 2025, the UN gathering in New York served as a meaningful reminder that shared moments of inner stillness can strengthen dialogue, understanding and collective intention at a global level. (ANI)