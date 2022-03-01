  • Facebook
    Russia-Ukraine war: One million people displaced in war-torn country, says UN

    "There has been a lot of attention on those who flee to neighbouring countries, but it's important to remember that the largest number of people affected are located within Ukraine," Karolina Lindholm Billing, UNHCR representative to Ukraine, told reporters in Stockholm.

    Kyiv, First Published Mar 1, 2022, 6:33 PM IST
    The UN’s refugee agency on Tuesday said an estimated one million people have been displaced inside Ukraine by the Russian invasion, in addition to hundreds of thousands who have fled abroad.

    “There has been a lot of attention on those who flee to neighbouring countries, but it's important to remember that the largest number of people affected are located within Ukraine,” Karolina Lindholm Billing, UNHCR representative to Ukraine, told reporters in Stockholm.

    “We still don't have reliable figures regarding the number of people displaced inside Ukraine, but we estimate that it has to be about one million people who have fled internally or who are currently on a train, a bus or in a car trying to get to safety,” she added.

    UNHCR is currently working to step up assistance within the borders of the war-torn country, news agency AFP reported. “There is really an immeasurable humanitarian need,” she said, citing the need to house or feed displaced people.

    At the same time in Geneva, the UNHCR announced that 660,000 people had already fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries and that figures were increasing “exponentially”.

    “We have now over 660,000 refugees who have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries in the past six days alone,” spokeswoman Shabia Mantoo told reporters.

    The UN has said that at least 102 civilians, including seven children, have died in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began. Meanwhile, an embattled Ukraine moved to solidify its ties to the West by applying to join the European Union, a largely symbolic move for now.

    More than 70 Ukrainian servicemen were killed by a Russian rocket attack and dozens of civilians have died in “barbaric” shelling, Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday, as a huge Russian military convoy approached the capital Kyiv.

