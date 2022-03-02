Joe Biden: US troops won't fight for Ukraine, will defend NATO

"Our military will not fight for Ukraine, but rather to defend our NATO partners and prevent Putin from marching West. We have committed American ground soldiers, air squadrons, and ships to safeguard Nato members such as Poland, Romania, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia," Biden said.

President of the United States, Joe Biden, reiterated his support for Ukraine on Wednesday but stated that the US would not be involved in its struggle against Russia. He did, however, state that his country would defend NATO areas with its partners.

He said the United States and our NATO partners would defend every square inch of NATO territory with the full might of our combined power. "Ukrainians are fighting back with bravery. Putin may achieve successes on the battlefield, but he will have to pay a hefty price in the long term," Biden stated during his State of the Union speech to a joint session of Congress.

He did, however, clarify that American soldiers will not confront Russia on Ukrainian territory. "Our military will not fight for Ukraine, but rather to defend our NATO partners and prevent Putin from marching West. We have committed American ground soldiers, air squadrons, and ships to safeguard Nato members such as Poland, Romania, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia," he added.

"We, the people of the United States of America, stand in solidarity with the Ukrainians. When tyrants do not pay a price for their actions, war and anarchy ensue. The threats to America and the rest of the globe are increasing. That is why the NATO alliance was formed: to ensure peace and stability in Europe following WWII. The United States is a member. It is significant. "American diplomacy is important," he continued.

Biden stated that the US would bar Russian jets from flying over American territory. He also indicated that the US Department of Justice is forming a task group to examine Russian millionaires' misdeeds. "We are working with our European partners to find and seize your yachts, luxury houses, and private aircraft," he added.

Also Read | Biden warns Russia oligarchs: Will locate and seize your boats, planes

Also Read | Launching ‘high-precision strikes’: Russia warns Ukraine residents in Kyiv to flee

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine war: Second round of talks to be held on March 2