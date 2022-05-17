Process all applications for green cards within 6 months, recommends US Presidential commission

The recommendations of the President's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (PACAANHPI), which have been sent to the White House for approval, are likely to bring cheers to tens of thousands of Indian-Americans and those who have been waiting for a Green Card for years, if not decades.

A presidential advisory council in the United States overwhelmingly recommended that President Joe Biden process all applications for green cards or permanent residency within six months.

During the PACAANHPI conference, famous Indian-American community leader Ajay Jain Bhutoria made a suggestion in this respect, which was overwhelmingly supported by all 25 commissioners.

The advisory commission recommended that US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) review their processes, systems, and policies and establish new internal cycle time goals by streamlining processes, removing redundant steps if any, automating any manual approvals, improving their internal dashboards and reporting system, and enhancing policies to reduce the pending green card backlog.

The commission recommended that the National Visa Center (NVC) State Department facility hire additional officers to increase their capacity to process green card applications interviews by 100% in three months beginning August 2022, and to increase Green card applications visa interviews and adjudicate decisions by 150% by April 2023, up from a capacity of 32,439 in April 2022.

To make it simpler for immigrants to stay and work in the nation, the group suggested that the USCIS assess and adjudicate petitions for work permits, travel papers, and temporary status renewals or adjustments within three months.

The commission also recommended that USCIS expand premium processing to more employment-based green card applications, all work permit petitions, and temporary immigration status extension requests.

