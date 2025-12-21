Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan and wife Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 17 years in the Toshakhana-2 case. The verdict has sparked public outrage, with many citing political motives and a loss of faith in the judiciary's credibility.

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 17 years in prison in the Toshakhana-2 corruption case, sparking public outrage and concerns about the judiciary's credibility. Speaking with ANI, residents and journalists in Lahore and Peshawar questioned the court's decision, citing a lack of evidence and alleged political motivations.

Public Outcry Over Sentencing

A resident of Lahore, Hamid Riaz Doger, said, "The judiciary has become so weak that the public no longer has any confidence in its rulings. Recently, on May 9th, many people were sentenced. Many of them weren't even present at the scene, yet they were sentenced to 10 years in prison. In the Toshakhana 2 case, the court has sentenced Imran Khan and his wife to 17 years of imprisonment. The truth is, the courts can say whatever they want, and our rulers can say whatever they want, but the public has no confidence in these courts or these sentences." The case involves allegations of undervaluing a Bulgari jewellery set worth over PKR 71 million, received from the Saudi Crown Prince. Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were sentenced under sections related to criminal breach of trust and corruption.

A resident of Lahore, Zaki Ullah Mujahid, said that the courts' decision has eroded the public's trust in the justice system. He said, "I believe this is a spectacle that has eroded public trust in Pakistan's democracy and its institutions. If we want to move our country forward, then every institution and every individual must play their role within the framework of the constitution and the law...The forceful way in which this matter is being pursued is certainly not commendable."

Journalists Offer Mixed Views

Journalist Raheel Mauvia questioned the intent behind the verdict, asking if the sentence would have been the same if Imran Khan was a government favourite. He said, "The sentences to Bushra Bibi and Imran Khan today have two aspects. One is that these sentences were based on the merits of the Toshakhana case: an expensive set worth approximately seven crore rupees that was undervalued and acquired from the Toshakhana for only 50 per cent of its value. From this perspective, the punishment is justified."

Mauvia added that if the verdict was due to management's dissatisfaction with the couple, then it was wrong. "The second aspect is what the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its supporters are raising questions about the system, asking whether this sentence would have been given if Imran Khan had been a favourite of the system. So, if this sentence is based on the merits of the Toshakhana case, then it's fine. But if it's an expression of resentment and anger due to Imran Khan's recent disagreements with the system, then it's a different matter altogether," he added.

A journalist, Mohsin Bilal, supported the court's decision, citing the Toshakhana case as a clear crime. He said, "The set, worth over 70 million rupees, was a gift from Saudi Arabia. But it was acquired for approximately 6 million rupees. Not even half of its value. This is also a misuse of authority. Imran Khan was the Prime Minister. Bushra Bibi was the First Lady. This decision has been made in accordance with the law and the constitution. Some PTI supporters will say that Bushra Bibi and Imran Khan refused to bow down. Imran Khan is giving the establishment a tough time, so they turned it into a political case and sentenced them. But this is absolutely not a political case. This was a decision based on merit. The case was genuine," he said.

Peshawar Residents Voice Concerns

A resident of Peshawar, Abdul Hakeem, said that such cases should be heard in an open court. He said, "The sentence given to Imran Khan in the Toshakhana Case 2 is, in my opinion, a political case. And as his lawyer, Safdar, said, they weren't even heard...And secondly, cases of this kind should be heard in open court."

A resident of Peshawar, Abdul Jameel, said that Imran Khan has been sentenced several times. The situation is such that the party with a good relationship with the establishment will come to power. He said, "This isn't the first time he's been sentenced. He's been sentenced many times before, and after each sentence, a new case opens up. Then a 10 or 20-year sentence is given. The fundamental point is that whichever party has a good relationship with the establishment, that party will come into power, and this is absolutely not good for the people of Pakistan. The focus should be on development. Education and other such things should be discussed. But our democracy is very weak in Pakistan."

A resident of Peshawar, Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, said that the public should decide the punishment for offending it. He said, "If a person can come to power through votes, then the punishment should also be decided by the people. The people should decide whether this is better for us. If someone else is making our decisions, then this is very wrong."

A resident of Peshawar, Falak Zaib, said, "This is a very wrong thing that has happened. We request our Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to take action on this...We will fight. He is our leader. Our Khan Sahib is our heart, our life. Do something for him."

Details of the Case and Sentencing

The verdict announced concerns a case involving allegations of undervaluing a high-value Bulgari jewellery set, reportedly worth more than PKR 71 million, which was received from the Saudi Crown Prince. The valuation was also confirmed by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as reported by Geo News.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) founder was sentenced to a total of 17 years in prison. He was awarded 10 years' rigorous imprisonment under Sections 34 (common intention) and 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the Pakistan Penal Code, and seven years under Section 5(2) (criminal misconduct by public servants) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, according to a Dawn report. It was further noted that his wife, Bushra Bibi, was also sentenced to a total of 17 years' imprisonment under the same provisions. (ANI)