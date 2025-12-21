EAM S Jaishankar, at Pune LitFest 2025, equated the multipolar world with coalition politics, asserting that India's choices are always guided by national interest. He also highlighted India's ancient strategic traditions to a young audience.

Jaishankar on Multipolar World and Coalition Politics

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday drew parallels between coalition politics and a multipolar world at Pune LitFest 2025 and stressed that national interests guide India's decisions as it navigates complex global coalitions and partnerships.

Jaishankar said, "The world today is like an era of coalition politics. No one has a majority. No coalition has a majority. So what happens is that constantly combinations are formed, deals are struck, somebody is up, somebody is down, and some issue comes up. A multipolar world is like having many parties...Sometimes you are with one, and for some other issue, you are with another. But all the while, I have one principle: helping my country. So whatever helps my country, that is my choice."

At the festival, Jaishankar engaged with young audiences, discussing writing, diplomacy, and politics. He also visited the mobile consular van and book stalls, expressing delight at the youth's enthusiasm for reading.

In a post on X, he said, "Was great to be among young Punekars at the Pune LitFest 2025 today. Spoke about writing as a medium of self-expression, diplomacy and politics. And reflected on making decisions and choices. Delighted to see the enthusiasm among the young for reading. Also visited the mobile consular van and various book stalls at the venue."

My interactive session at the #PuneLitFest2025 today#PuneBookFestival https://t.co/FrTXXe1308 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 20, 2025

Championing India's Strategic Heritage

Jaishankar highlighted India's rich traditions of strategy and statecraft, citing Lord Krishna and Lord Hanuman as exemplary diplomats from Hindu scriptures. He emphasised the need to popularise Indian concepts and terms in strategic thinking, expressing frustration with Western-centric textbooks that overlook India's strategic heritage.

"Most of the textbooks you get are written by Western people... I was tired of reading again and again that we are very strategic, but India has no tradition of strategy and statecraft... We have grown up with our beliefs, our culture. We don't use our own terms, and the world doesn't know our own terms either... It was this feeling that was growing in me... I want to explain to the world what I have felt for a long time," he said.