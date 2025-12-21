Taiwan's military detected 7 Chinese aircraft and 7 naval vessels, with 5 jets crossing the median line. This comes as Taiwan's security chief reveals China is deploying staff to its embassies abroad to monitor and intimidate Taiwanese citizens.

Chinese Military Activity Near Taiwan

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected seven sorties of Chinese aircraft, seven naval vessels and an official ship around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Sunday. As per the MND, of the seven sorties, five crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, the MND said, "7 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 5 out of 7 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

7 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 5 out of 7 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded. pic.twitter.com/Opf9z9x97S — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) December 21, 2025

Earlier on Saturday, Taiwan detected six sorties of Chinese military aircraft, 11 naval vessels, and an official ship. The Taiwanese Armed Forces said they responded accordingly.

In a post on X, the MND said, "6 sorties of PLA aircraft, 11 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded."

6 sorties of PLA aircraft, 11 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedFroces have monitored the situation and responded. pic.twitter.com/ZQD68b8VIA — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) December 20, 2025

China 'Intimidating' Taiwanese Citizens Abroad

Meanwhile, China has assigned two to four individuals specialising in Taiwan issues to its embassies in various democratic nations to observe and intimidate Taiwanese, actions that the host countries are unlikely to accept, National Security Bureau (NSB) Director-General Tsai Ming-yen stated, according to the Taipei Times.

Tsai made these remarks during a session of the legislature's Foreign Affairs and National Defence Committee, which requested him and Minister of National Defence Wellington Koo to discuss potential conflicts in the Taiwan Strait and military readiness.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Michelle Lin voiced worries that Beijing has dispatched personnel from China's Taiwan Affairs Office to its embassies abroad to surveil and intimidate Taiwanese businesspeople, expatriates, and exchange students, according to the Taipei Times report.

Tsai acknowledged that China occasionally sends two to four staff members with expertise on Taiwan issues to its foreign embassies, though he could not specify which countries are involved.

The bureau is monitoring the situation and working with local authorities to ensure that Chinese officials do not harass Taiwanese citizens overseas, Tsai said, according to the Taipei Times. (ANI)