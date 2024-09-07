'Intent of slaughtering as many Jews as possible': ISIS-linked Pakistani arrested for New York terror plot

A 20-year-old Pakistani man, Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, was arrested in Canada on charges of planning a terrorist attack in New York City on behalf of the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), the US Department of Justice confirmed.

Khan allegedly planned to travel from Canada to New York City, where he aimed to carry out a mass shooting at a Jewish center in Brooklyn. The attack, set for October 7, 2023, would have been close to the anniversary of Hamas’ attack on Israel in 2022. He also referenced October 11, 2023, Yom Kippur, as another ideal target date, according to US authorities.

US Attorney General Merrick B. Garland released a statement saying Khan's intent was to "slaughter as many Jewish people as possible in the name of ISIS." He emphasized the seriousness of the threat and the vigilance of law enforcement in thwarting the potential attack.

Khan reportedly began expressing his support for ISIS through social media posts in November 2023. He used encrypted messaging applications to communicate with like-minded individuals, during which he distributed ISIS propaganda materials, including videos and literature. According to court documents, during these interactions, Khan connected with two undercover law enforcement officers who were posing as ISIS sympathizers.

Khan allegedly provided these undercover agents with detailed instructions on how they could obtain AR-style assault rifles, ammunition, and other resources to carry out the attack. He further identified potential targets and discussed how he would cross the US-Canada border to execute the plan.

FBI Director Christopher Wray lauded the efforts of law enforcement in disrupting Khan’s plans. “The FBI will continue to work closely with our partners to investigate and hold accountable those who seek to commit violence in the name of ISIS or other terrorist organizations,” Wray said, adding that fighting terrorism remains the FBI’s top priority.

Khan has been charged with attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. The case underscores the ongoing threat posed by ISIS and similar extremist groups, despite efforts to dismantle their networks over the past decade.

Khan’s plan was reportedly timed to align with two key dates: the anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel in 2022 and the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur on October 11. The October 7 attack in 2022 saw Hamas militants launch a large-scale assault on Israeli civilians, sparking a renewed conflict between Israel and Hamas. This historical backdrop was allegedly chosen by Khan to amplify the impact of his attack.

