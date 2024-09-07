Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bangladesh: Outrage as hot water, bricks hurled during Ganesh idol procession in Chittagong; WATCH viral video

    In a disturbing incident on Friday, a procession of Hindu devotees carrying an idol of Lord Ganesha was violently attacked in the Kadam Mubarak area of Chittagong city, Bangladesh.

    Bangladesh Outrage as hot water, bricks hurled during Ganesh idol procession in Chittagong; WATCH viral video snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 7, 2024, 11:14 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 7, 2024, 11:14 AM IST

    In a disturbing incident on Friday, a procession of Hindu devotees carrying an idol of Lord Ganesha was violently attacked in the Kadam Mubarak area of Chittagong city, Bangladesh. The attack occurred just a day before the scheduled Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, sparking outrage and protests from the Hindu community.

    The procession, organized by the ‘Batargalli Dhwapara Sarbajanin Puja Committee,’ was transporting the idol of Lord Ganesha in a van from the workshop of artisan Uttam Pal. As the devotees proceeded through Momin Road, near the Kadam Mubarak mosque, they were subjected to an unprovoked assault.

    According to reports, hot water was deliberately thrown at the idol and the devotees from atop a high-rise building adjacent to the mosque. The attack immediately led to heated confrontations between the procession members and residents of the building. Eyewitnesses further reported that bricks were hurled at the devotees, intensifying the violence.

    One young Hindu man, who sustained injuries during the attack, informed that another devotee had suffered a serious head injury. In a video posted by the Bangladesh Awami League, he was heard questioning, "Why are minorities being attacked?"

    The attack on the peaceful procession quickly galvanized the local Hindu community. Hundreds of Hindus gathered at Momin Road and the nearby Jamal Khan ward in Chittagong, staging protests against the targeted violence. The situation grew tense as the protestors demanded justice and protection for the Hindu minority in Bangladesh.

    In response, a large contingent of police and armed forces was deployed in the Kadam Mubarak area to prevent further escalation. Security personnel conducted a room-by-room search of the building from where the attack was launched, though it is unclear whether any arrests were made.

    The members of the ‘Batargalli Dhwapara Sarbajanin Puja Committee’ expressed their shock and deep disappointment over the attack, calling it a malicious attempt to harm the religious sentiments of the Hindu community. This incident is part of a worrying trend of escalating violence against Hindus in Bangladesh following the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

    Just days before this attack, a Hindu boy named Utsab Mandal was lynched by a Muslim mob in the Sonadanga residential area of Khulna city on allegations of blasphemy. The brutal killing of Mandal has further heightened tensions between religious communities.

    Additionally, reports have surfaced that Muslim students in various parts of the country have forced 60 Hindu teachers, professors, and government officials to resign from their positions. Since the removal of Sheikh Hasina from power, at least 205 attacks have been reported on Hindu temples, shops, and businesses, reflecting a growing climate of fear and hostility against the Hindu minority.

    This latest assault on Hindu devotees has sparked outrage both in Bangladesh and internationally. Hindu rights groups and activists have condemned the Bangladeshi authorities for failing to protect religious minorities.

    Despite the rising violence against the Hindu community, Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser to the interim government, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus, has downplayed the attacks, calling them "exaggerated." In a recent interview, Yunus stated that the violence is politically motivated rather than communal, attributing it to the political upheaval following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government.

    Yunus argued that the attacks on Hindus were a byproduct of a larger political conflict, as Hindus in Bangladesh are widely perceived to be supporters of the now-deposed Awami League regime. "There is no clear distinction between Awami League supporters and Hindus," Yunus said, suggesting that the attacks were a continuation of the unrest targeting political factions rather than religious communities.

    The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (BHBCUC) and other organizations have called for immediate action to bring the perpetrators of these attacks to justice. The incident in Chittagong has only added to the growing concern over the safety of Hindus in the country, with many drawing parallels between the situation in Bangladesh and the persecution of religious minorities in Pakistan.

    Here's a look at some of the reactions on X in the wake of the viral video:

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Super Typhoon Yagi Asia strongest typhoon in a decade hits Vietnam after killing 2 in China; WATCH dramatic videos snt

    Asia's strongest typhoon in a decade, Yagi hits Vietnam after killing 2 in China; WATCH dramatic videos

    Intent of slaughtering as many Jews as possible ISIS-linked Pakistani arrested for New York terror plot snt

    'Intent of slaughtering as many Jews as possible': ISIS-linked Pakistani arrested for New York terror plot

    Boeing Starliner returns to Earth without Butch Wilmore Sunita Williams Watch video gcw

    Boeing’s Starliner returns to Earth without Butch Wilmore, Sunita Williams | Watch

    Telegram to remove or disable services that have been misused by scammers, says Pavel Durov snt

    Telegram to remove or disable services that have been misused by scammers, says Pavel Durov

    Asia strongest storm in 2024 slams China: Over 400,000 evacuated as Super typhoon Yagi lashes Hainan (WATCH) snt

    Asia's strongest storm in 2024 slams China: Over 400,000 evacuated as Super typhoon Yagi lashes Hainan (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    cricket Rahul Dravid Returns to Rajasthan Royals as Head Coach

    Rahul Dravid returns to Rajasthan Royals as head coach (Watch)

    Maharashtra BJP MLA Prashant Bamb criticized for 'Khaike paan Banaras wala' dance amid crop losses (WATCH) snt

    Maharashtra: BJP MLA Prashant Bamb criticized for 'Khaike paan Banaras wala' dance amid crop losses (WATCH)

    Mammootty drops first look of his next film titled 'Dominic and The Ladies' Purse' on his 73rd birthday anr

    Mammootty drops first look of his next film titled 'Dominic and The Ladies' Purse' on his 73rd birthday

    BEWARE! Do not eat chia seeds at THIS time RKK

    BEWARE! Do not eat chia seeds at THIS time

    Kartik Aaryan at Lalbaugcha Raja: Actor walks barefoot as he visits pandal to seek blessings (VIDEO) RBA

    Kartik Aaryan at Lalbaugcha Raja: Actor walks barefoot as he visits pandal to seek blessings (VIDEO)

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon