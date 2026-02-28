A Pakistani fighter jet crashed in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, on Saturday after Afghan forces shot it down. Police spokesman onfirmed pilot was captured alive. Residents reported seeing the pilot parachute from the aircraft before being detained.
A Pakistani fighter jet crashed in Jalalabad city on Saturday, officials in Afghanistan said. Police spokesman Tayeb Hammad said Afghan forces shot down the aircraft in the city’s sixth district. He confirmed the pilot was captured alive.
Residents told AFP they saw the pilot parachute from the plane before he was detained by Afghan authorities. Wahidullah Mohammadi, spokesman for the military in eastern Afghanistan, also confirmed the jet belonged to Pakistan and that Afghan forces brought it down. Officials have not shared further details about the pilot or the incident.
