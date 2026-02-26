A Pakistani man , 60, has married a 26-year-old divorced woman in a ceremony widely shared online. The couple say their union blends love and arrangement and follows Islamic principles. Viral wedding and singing videos triggered intense trolling.

A 60-year-old herbal practitioner, Hakeem Babar, has married a 26-year-old divorced woman in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. The couple say they fell in love first and then had an arranged marriage. Wedding videos, including their nikah ceremony and a bridal photoshoot, spread widely on social media platforms. The bride is seen in red bridal attire, smiling with family during the celebrations.

According to reports, the couple described their union as consensual and in line with Islamic principles. Hakeem Babar says marriage depends on sincere intention and legal validity. Viral videos also show him singing a love song with his wife after the wedding. They present the relationship as a mix of love and family approval. Their viral video of wedding photoshoot, however, led to massive trolling on social media.

The large age difference drew attention online. Many users shared clips of the ceremony, the photoshoot, and the couple speaking about their relationship. The marriage quickly became a trending topic because of strong reactions about age-gap relationships and personal choice.

Trolling and online reactions

A large number of social media users mocked the groom's age and questioned his motives, wealth, and marital history. Some comments suggested financial reasons for the match, while others made jokes about his age and health.

A few users defended the couple, saying the marriage is legal and based on consent. The discussion remains sharply divided online.