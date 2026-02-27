Indian-Israeli restaurateur Reena Pushkarna has once again come into global focus after being mentioned by Benjamin Netanyahu during his press interaction with PM Narendra Modi.

Speaking after the meeting, Pushkarna expressed deep gratitude and described her work as “culinary diplomacy”.

During his joint press statement with PM Modi, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu mentioned that when he met his Sara for the first time, their first or second date was in an Indian restaurant of celebrity chef and restaurateur, Reena Pushkarna in Tel Aviv.

She said she felt honoured that both leaders recognised her contribution to strengthening cultural ties between India and Israel.