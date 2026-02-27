- Home
Indian-Israeli restaurateur Reena Pushkarna gained attention after PM Netanyahu praised her during a joint statement with PM Modi. Born in Delhi, she built a global restaurant network from Tel Aviv and became a symbol of India-Israel cultural ties.
Renowned chef praised by Netanyahu
Indian-Israeli restaurateur Reena Pushkarna has once again come into global focus after being mentioned by Benjamin Netanyahu during his press interaction with PM Narendra Modi.
Speaking after the meeting, Pushkarna expressed deep gratitude and described her work as “culinary diplomacy”.
She said she felt honoured that both leaders recognised her contribution to strengthening cultural ties between India and Israel.
'Culinary diplomacy' and a personal connection
While speaking to ANI, Pushkarna said Netanyahu’s family has been visiting her restaurant for around three decades. She described the relationship between India and Israel as close and meaningful.
She said her wish was fulfilled when Prime Minister Modi personally thanked her. Pushkarna noted that Netanyahu values Indian cuisine deeply and often shares his appreciation for Indian culture.
For her, food has become a bridge between two nations. She believes cuisine can connect people in ways that politics alone cannot.
Who is Reena Pushkarna: Early life and journey to Israel
Reena Pushkarna was born in New Delhi to a Jewish Iraqi-born mother and an Indian father. She married Merchant Navy captain Vinod Pushkarna at a young age and travelled with him for nine years.
During these journeys, she learnt cooking skills from chefs working on ships. These experiences shaped her future career.
In 1983, the family moved to Tel Aviv. That same year, Pushkarna opened her first Indian restaurant, Tandoori, which later became one of the most recognised Indian dining destinations in Israel.
Building a global restaurant network
Over the years, Pushkarna expanded her work beyond a single restaurant. She launched Indian restaurant chains across Israel under the Tandoori and Kohinoor brands.
She also introduced Israeli cuisine in international markets such as Singapore and Macau.
In addition to running restaurants, she created a business producing kosher frozen Indian meals for supermarkets in Europe, Canada and the United States.
Her success made her a well-known figure in the global hospitality industry.
Role in diplomacy and cultural exchange
Pushkarna’s work has gone beyond food and business. She has been closely associated with diplomatic engagements between India and Israel.
In 2003, she joined former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon’s delegation to India. She was also part of Netanyahu’s delegation during his 2018 visit to India.
She played an important role during Modi’s historic visit to Israel in 2017 by preparing a special meal for the Indian Prime Minister at Netanyahu’s residence.
Her restaurant in Tel Aviv also hosted meetings linked to Israel-Palestine peace discussions in 1993, according to the Israel-Asia Center.
Netanyahu’s 'personal debt' to India
Netanyahu publicly shared a personal story linking Pushkarna to his family life. He revealed that he and his wife Sara had one of their first dates at Pushkarna’s restaurant in Tel Aviv.
He praised the food and recalled that the experience made the date memorable. He said he felt a “great personal debt” to India because of that moment.
Pushkarna later shared that the couple sat at “Table No 8” during that early meeting. Netanyahu is known to enjoy Indian dishes such as butter chicken and karahi chicken.
Beyond restaurants and television
Pushkarna has appeared as a celebrity chef on Israeli television programmes. She has also worked as an India consultant for senior management at Marina Bay Sands, helping them establish offices in major Indian cities.
She organised international events including the Zee Cine Awards at Marina Bay Sands Singapore and The Venetian Macao.
A symbol of cultural connection
Today, Reena Pushkarna is widely seen as a cultural bridge between India and Israel. Through food, she has connected leaders, diplomats and ordinary citizens.
Her journey from Delhi to Tel Aviv reflects how cultural exchange can grow through simple human connections, in this case, a shared love for food.
