A Pakistani man's video singing India's national anthem with his family to celebrate India's Women’s World Cup win has won over the Internet. Wearing Pakistan team jerseys, the trio sang 'Jana Gana Mana' as the Indian team lifted the trophy.

A touching video of a Pakistani man and his family members singing India's national anthem as India team wins Women's World Cup has gone viral on social media. The heartwarming video shows the the man, named Arshad Muhammad, celebrating India's maiden ICC Women’s World Cup victory along with his family in a unique and emotional way.

The video, shared on Instagram, shows Arshad, along with two people believed to be his daughter and father, singing India's national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' as it plays on television. In the video, the family, all wearing Pakistan cricket team jerseys, sing proudly while the camera pans toward the TV screen showing Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur receiving the trophy from ICC chief Jay Shah.

The clip has been shared on Instagram with the caption: "Many congratulations to Team India 🇮🇳 on becoming the Women’s ODI World Cup Champions! 🏆 Sending best wishes and love from Pakistan ❤️"

Within just 16 hours, the video received thousands of likes and over 100 comments, capturing the attention of cricket fans from both sides of the border.

Praise pours in for the Pakistani fan

The post received widespread admiration for promoting love and sportsmanship. Indian fans filled the comments section with heartfelt reactions. One user wrote: “Pakistani but Indian fan 🔥🔥 wow so beautiful ❤️”, while another commented in Hindi, “सभी धर्मों और देशों का सम्मान करना चाहिए जय हिंद जय भारत” (We must respect all religions and countries. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat).

Another fan said, “Bro you deserve 👏👏👏👏👏,” while one asked curiously, “Which country are you from?” Several users praised the spirit behind the act, with one remarking, “This proves hatred is one-sided,” and another lovingly commenting, “Bhai q dil jeet rahe ho? ♥️” (Brother, why are you winning hearts?).

India's big moment at DY Patil Stadium

India's historic win came at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, where the team defeated South Africa by 52 runs to lift their first-ever Women’s World Cup trophy. India scored 298/7, thanks to strong partnerships from Shafali Verma (87), Deepti Sharma (58), and Richa Ghosh (34). Deepti’s five-wicket haul (5/39) sealed India’s triumph as South Africa were bowled out for 246 runs. It was a moment that ended India’s long wait for a women’s world title — a victory celebrated not just in India, but also by cricket lovers like Arshad in Pakistan.

A gesture that crossed borders

Arshad Muhammad's gesture stood out as a reminder that sports can unite hearts beyond politics and boundaries. Many social media users called his video a message of peace between the two nations. As one commenter summed it up, "This is the spirit of cricket — love, respect, and humanity beyond borders."