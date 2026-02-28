Israel struck Iran, causing explosions in Tehran and escalating tensions. Anticipating retaliation, the military urged citizens to stay near shelters and declared a nationwide state of emergency.

Israel launched strikes on Iran, triggering explosions in Tehran. The attack signals rising tensions, with fears of escalation as both sides remain on high alert amid an intensifying regional conflict.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

At the time of the attack, the IDF sent a national warning to all citizens to stay near protected spaces.

"This is a proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward the State of Israel," the IDF said.

Israel's defence ministry announced Saturday it had launched a "preemptive strike" on Iran as sirens sounded in Jerusalem and people across the country received phone alerts about an "extremely serious" threat.

"The State of Israel has launched a preemptive strike against Iran. Defence Minister Israel Katz has declared a special and immediate state of emergency throughout the country," read a statement from his ministry.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

As of now, no missiles have been launched toward Israel.

The situation remains calm on that front for the moment.

(This is a developing story.)