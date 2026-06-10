The FBI has found 'clear links' between Chinese criminal enterprises and scam compounds across Southeast Asia but has uncovered no evidence that the operations are directed by the Chinese government, assessing them as financially motivated.

FBI Finds 'Clear Link' to Chinese Criminals, No Government Tie

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has claimed to have identified clear links between "Chinese criminal enterprises" and scam compounds operating across Southeast Asia and other regions, while finding no evidence that the operations are directed by the Chinese government. Speaking during a virtual press briefing on Wednesday (local time), Andrew Bailey, Co-Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), outlined the enforcement agency's assessment of the sophisticated transnational networks behind the rapidly expanding cyber-fraud industry.

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Responding to a question on the extent of Chinese criminal groups' involvement in the scam compund "ecosystem" and cooperation from Chinese authorities, Bailey said, "I think the use of the word ecosystem really says a lot, and it's precise and accurate. The Chinese criminal groups behind the scam compounds operate sophisticated transnational networks; they move people, they move money, they move technology, and illicit proceeds across Thailand, Burma, Laos, Cambodia, and beyond." He added that these organisations have "demonstrated a remarkable ability to exploit weak governance and corruption, and to exploit emerging technologies to scale their criminal activities globally."

Bailey said that investigations have revealed extensive connections between Chinese criminal networks and scam compounds operating in multiple regions. "Chinese criminal enterprises have been connected to various scam compounds across the globe. We've not uncovered evidence that indicates the scam compounds are operated or directed by members of the Chinese government, but we have discovered a clear link between Chinese criminal enterprises and scam compounds throughout Southeast Asia and beyond, and we're currently assessing these actors as financially motivated," he said.

FBI Vows Global Pushback Against Transnational Crime

The remarks come as the FBI has vowed to aggressively target high-tech transnational criminal syndicates, lethal narcotics networks, and cyber-fraud operations rapidly expanding across Southeast Asia, declaring a coordinated global pushback to dismantle these enterprises at their source. Underscoring the geopolitical doctrine guiding the agency's forward-deployed missions, Bailey emphasised that the United States is deeply committed to international security partnerships to neutralise threats before they reach domestic shores. "When President Trump came to office, he said, 'We will focus on America first, but America first does not mean America alone.' And this FBI, under the leadership of Director Kash Patel, will leave no stone unturned to hunt down and bring to justice those who would harm America and its allies," Bailey stated from the Thai capital.

Detailing the severity of these industrial-scale operations, Bailey observed that contemporary criminal groups have evolved far beyond traditional illicit networks, leveraging immense technological infrastructure and forced labour to drive billions of dollars in illicit revenue. "These enterprises are highly organised criminal syndicates, and they're running industrial-scale fraud operations across the globe. They do not distinguish victims based on citizenship or beliefs. They steal billions of dollars, exploit cryptocurrency, and mercilessly traffic in human beings. The mafia of the 20th century would envy the money, the resources, the technology, and the infrastructure that these groups command today," he remarked, explicitly noting that "many of these operations are controlled by sophisticated criminal organisations with ties to China operating throughout Southeast Asia."

Focus on Lethal Fentanyl Crisis

Turning his attention to the deadly synthetic opioid crisis, Bailey revealed that the scale of recent enforcement operations underscores the lethal volume of narcotics being manufactured and distributed through global supply chains. "In the last year alone, the FBI seized 2,250 kilograms of fentanyl. To put it in perspective, that's enough fentanyl to kill more than 170 million Americans; that's more than half the population of the United States," Bailey disclosed.

He issued a stern warning to trafficking syndicates, asserting, "The FBI, through its new anti-terrorism authorities provided by President Trump and his administration, will tirelessly work shoulder to shoulder with every one of our law enforcement partners globally to bring to bear the full might of our combined lawful authorities to neutralise you."

Coordination with Regional Partners

Elaborating on how the agency coordinates on the ground with regional law enforcement to combat money laundering and complex fraud, Bailey concluded by highlighting recent operational successes achieved alongside Thai security forces. "Our law enforcement attaches in offices are heavily engaged with local law enforcement and government agencies to gather and share intelligence, conduct joint investigations, facilitate interviews with suspects and individuals who have operated or escaped from the scam compounds, and forward-deploy personnel to assist with evidence review," Bailey stated.

He cited that "last month, our Thai partners helped apprehend a wanted FBI fugitive responsible for scamming Americans and, just last week, arrested 63 more individuals involved in scam centres."(ANI)