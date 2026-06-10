External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the National Historical Museum in Sofia, praising Bulgaria's cultural preservation. He is on a diplomatic visit, with Finland as his next destination to attend the Kultaranta Talks.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday visited the National Historical Museum in Sofia, where he explored artefacts spanning "millennia" and praised Bulgaria's efforts to preserve its historical and cultural legacy. In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Visited the National Historical Museum in Sofia today. Explored its remarkable collection of artifacts spanning millennia and gained a deeper appreciation of how Bulgaria has preserved the many facets of its rich history and cultural heritage." Visited the National Historical Museum in Sofia today. Explored its remarkable collection of artifacts spanning millennia and gained a deeper appreciation of how Bulgaria has preserved the many facets of its rich history and cultural heritage. 🇮🇳 🇧🇬 pic.twitter.com/fIogJYKpTN — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 10, 2026

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EAM's Diplomatic Tour

Jaishankar is currently on a visit to Bulgaria. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement, the EAM will hold discussions with his counterpart on bilateral and global issues of mutual interest. The EAM will then visit Finland on June 11, where he will participate in the 14th edition of the Kultaranta Talks. This year's edition will be held on the theme 'A World in Transition: Global, Regional and Local Perspectives'. During the visit, he will also hold meetings with his Finnish counterpart and other senior leadership, as per the statement by the MEA.

India-Bulgaria Relations

Relations between India and Bulgaria are longstanding, warm and friendly. The two countries are proud of their glorious cultural heritage. People-to-people contacts and cultural links between the two countries predate the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1954, and there are traces of contacts between the peoples of the two countries as early as the 8th Century AD.

India-Finland Relations

India and Finland also share traditionally warm and friendly relations. In recent years, the bilateral partnership has expanded in areas such as research, innovation and investment cooperation. The Indian community in Finland is described as vibrant and well-integrated, while Indian culture and yoga continue to enjoy significant popularity in the country.

Finland appointed its resident Ambassador to India in 1949, and its Embassy in New Delhi was the first Asian mission established by the Nordic country. India opened its Embassy in Helsinki in 1968. Finland currently maintains Honorary Consulates in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and also opened a Consulate in Mumbai in November 2022, with the first Consul General assuming office on January 1, 2023, a statement by the MEA said.