India has strongly condemned Pakistan over an alleged airstrike on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul on March 16. Calling it “barbaric” and “cowardly,” the MEA said the attack killed many civilians at a non-military site. It accused Pakistan of attempting to portray the incident as a legitimate military operation.

India has strongly condemned Pakistan over an alleged airstrike on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul on March 16. Calling it 'barbaric' and 'cowardly', the Ministry of External Affairs said the attack killed many civilians at a non-military site. MEA accused Pakistan of attempting to portray the incident as a legitimate military operation despite heavy civilian casualties.

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MEA statement read, "India unequivocally condemns Pakistan's barbaric airstrike on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul on the night of March 16. This is a cowardly and unconscionable act of violence that has claimed the lives of a large number of civilians in a facility which can by no means be justified as a military target. Pakistan is now trying to dress up a massacre as a military operation."

"This heinous act of aggression by Pakistan is also a blatant assault on Afghanistan’s sovereignty and a direct threat to regional peace and stability. It reflects Pakistan’s persistent pattern of reckless behaviour and its repeated attempts to externalize internal failures through increasingly desperate acts of violence beyond its borders. That this attack was carried out during the holy month of Ramzan, a time of peace, reflection, and mercy among Muslim communities across the world, makes it all the more reprehensible. There is no faith, no law, and no morality that can justify the deliberate targeting of a hospital and its patients," the statement read further.

The Ministry of External Affairs stressed that the 'international community must hold the perpetrators of this criminal act accountable and ensure that the wanton targeting by Pakistan of civilians in Afghanistan ceases without delay'.

“India extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families, wishes a swift recovery to those injured, and stands in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan in this tragic moment. We also reiterate our unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan,” wrote MEA in its statement on Kabul hospital airstrike.

400 Killed in Deadly Airstrike on Kabul Rehab Centre

More than 400 people have been killed and over 250 injured after an alleged military airstrike by Pakistan struck a drug rehabilitation centre in Kabul, Afghan officials told TOLO News. The late-night strike caused massive destruction, with most victims reported to be patients and staff inside the facility.

Casualties Continue To Rise

According to Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the death toll has reached 400, with at least 250 injured. Authorities fear the numbers may climb further as many victims remain in critical condition. Emergency teams rushed to the site, while hospitals across Kabul struggled to treat the influx of wounded.

One Of The Deadliest Civilian Strikes

The attack is being described as one of the deadliest single strikes on civilians in Afghanistan in recent years. Afghan officials say the scale of destruction and loss of life highlights the vulnerability of civilian infrastructure during ongoing tensions in the region.

Global Outrage And Human Rights Concerns

The strike has drawn strong condemnation from international observers. Richard Bennett expressed deep concern, urging both Kabul and Islamabad to reduce tensions and respect international law, particularly the protection of civilians and hospitals.

The International Human Rights Foundation also condemned the attack, stressing that public facilities must not be targeted. It called for an independent international investigation to determine responsibility and ensure accountability.

Rising Tensions Between Kabul And Islamabad

Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan have long been strained due to border tensions and cross-border operations. Previous incidents have reportedly led to civilian casualties, including women and children, sparking protests within Afghanistan.

Taliban Warning Raises Escalation Fears

Zabihullah Mujahid issued a strong warning following the strike, stating that “the time for diplomacy with Pakistan is over” and that the attack must be avenged. His remarks have heightened concerns among regional observers about possible escalation.

The incident is expected to further strain ties between Kabul and Islamabad. Analysts warn it could undermine fragile regional stability, especially after years of conflict following the 2021 withdrawal of United States and NATO forces. Human rights groups and diplomats are urging both sides to de-escalate and adhere to international humanitarian laws to prevent further civilian casualties.

(With ANI inputs)