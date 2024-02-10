Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Pakistan Election 2024: Will form governments both at centre and in provinces, says Imran Khan

    Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan gave a victory speech on Friday night and congratulated supporters for making the party victorious in the recently concluded Pakistan elections as independents backed by the PTI made major gains.

    Pakistan Election 2024 Will form governments both at centre and in provinces says Imran Khan gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 10, 2024, 9:27 AM IST

    In spite of attempts to weaken their will, Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf said it was leading in votes conducted on Thursday and that it will establish governments in the provinces and the national capital. The party also congratulated voters for their "massive turnout" in support of the candidate.

    Preliminary results indicate that PTI is clearly leading in a large number of seats across the nation, according to a statement released late on Thursday night by PTI Parliamentary Leader in the Senate, Barrister Ali Zafar, and Chief Organizer Omar Ayub Khan.

    “You have laid the foundation of real freedom by casting your votes yesterday and I congratulate you on the victory in the general elections 2024. I completely trusted you that you all will come out to cast votes and you have honoured my trust. Your massive turnout has surprised everyone,” Imran Khan said.

    “The ‘London plan’ has failed because of your vote. No Pakistani will accept that and international media is also writing about that folly. Our independent sources told us that we were victorious on 150 National Assembly seats before the start of the rigging process. Currently, as per the data from Form-45, we are triumphant on over 170 National Assembly seats," he added.

    Meanwhile, the former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, gave an address to party workers from the PML-N headquarters in Model Town, Lahore, declaring victory in spite of the fact that the count was still ongoing and neither party had become the majority.

    Independents supported by the PTI have won 91 seats, followed by the PML-N with 69, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) with 52, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan (MQM-P) with 15, the Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid) with 3, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) with 2, the non-PTI supported independents with 8 seats, and other contenders with 5 seats.
     

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2024, 9:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    41 year old Indian origin man dies after being assaulted on Washington street gcw

    41-year-old Indian-origin man dies after being assaulted on Washington street

    Pakistan General Election 2024 Imran Khan Nawaz Sharif claim poll win as results drag on gcw

    Pakistan General Election 2024: Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif claim poll win as results drag on

    BREAKING Nawaz Sharif claims victory in Pakistan Elections 2024 snt

    Nawaz Sharif claims victory in Pakistan Elections 2024; says PML-N has emerged as largest party

    Pakistan Elections 2024: 77 years of electoral history and none of the PMs have completed full 5-year term snt

    Pakistan Elections 2024: 76 years of history and none of the PMs have completed full 5-year term

    Chernobyl's Wolves develop unique cancer-fighting traits, Paving the way for scientific breakthroughs avv

    Chernobyl's Wolves develop unique cancer-fighting traits, Paving the way for scientific breakthroughs

    Recent Stories

    Lal Salaam box office: Rajinikanth's film earns Rs 4.30 crore RBA

    'Lal Salaam' box office: Rajinikanth's film earns Rs 4.30 crore

    Kerala: Man killed in wild elephant attack in Wayanad anr

    Kerala: Man killed in wild elephant attack in Wayanad

    41 year old Indian origin man dies after being assaulted on Washington street gcw

    41-year-old Indian-origin man dies after being assaulted on Washington street

    Pakistan General Election 2024 Imran Khan Nawaz Sharif claim poll win as results drag on gcw

    Pakistan General Election 2024: Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif claim poll win as results drag on

    Kerala news live 10 February 2024 major highlights developments latest news anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Police file custody application for accused in PSC impersonation case

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon